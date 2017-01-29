Colorado Avalanche Rumors: Analyzing the Chicago Blackhawks as Trade Partners

The Chicago Blackhawks are the newest rumored trade partners with the Colorado Avalanche and it’s time to analyze the rumors.

And so it begins again for the Colorado Avalanche and the rumors — this time it’s the Chicago Blackhawks that are the potential suitors.

The forward they seek is Matt Duchene, and the deal they would make involves a multi-player deal with prospects.

Today, it’s time to analyze the two partners and the viability they have to trade with one another.

Do the ‘Hawks have the type of prospects that the Avs are looking for? Do the Avs have interest in trading Matt Duchene to a division rival?

Will the ‘Hawks be interested in doing damage to their team for the considerable future by trading for Duchene? What roster player would the Avs ask for in return? Is there a roster player suitable to the Avs plans for their future?

Let’s take a look at the prospects the Avs should target first, and then I’ll take a look at one roster player they may have interest in. The thing with this deal is that it could involve another team, or teams, so it’s difficult to analyze it completely.

However, it’s still worth looking at what the ‘Hawks have to offer the Avs in a deal like this. Here come the prospects.

Nick Schmaltz

It’s difficult to consider Nick Schmaltz a prospect just because he has spent most of the year with the ‘Hawks.

However, if they weren’t up against the cap the way they are, it’s easy to imagine him playing in the AHL the entire year. They can’t afford another player at center — or really any position below the top six — so they have to give their prospects a shot to prove their worth.

Schmaltz is still only 20 years old, and he jumped straight from the NCAA to the NHL before having a 12 game stint in the AHL in December.

He is going to be a good player, there is no doubt about that. However, he’s certainly seen his fair share of inconsistency this season. Granted he plays tough minutes as the third line center for only being 20 years old.

He plays a real strong defensive game too, with 21 takeaways and only 7 giveaways this season. He is going to be a top six center one day, and even though the Avs don’t need more centers, they could certainly use more top six potential players that are right handed.

Schmaltz would almost certainly be a necessary inclusion in any deal that involves Matt Duchene and the ‘Hawks. Nonetheless, the Avs need defense, which is where the next prospect comes into play.

Ville Pokka

Mr. Pokka is definitely a prospect, that much is clear. However, he’s a little older than Schmaltz at the age of 22.

He’s not having the best year in the AHL in his third pro season, but the Rockford IceHogs are also the second worst team in the “A” this season. Furthermore, prior to this season, he had two straight real good years with the IceHogs, notching 30 points and 45 points respectively.

He has yet to see any action at the NHL level, but the ‘Hawks have a tremendously deep blueline, so that is to be expected. Moreover, from what I’ve seen on the Internet, at several different sites, Pokka is ready for the NHL right now.

The only problem for the Avs is that he is pegged as a puck-moving blueliner with some weaknesses in his own end. Pokka is also only likely to become a middle-pairing defenseman at the peak of his potential. Finally, he shoots the puck right-handed, so unless the Avs make a trade along the right side, then he really doesn’t fit on the roster.

Nonetheless, Pokka is a real good player, and the consensus on him is that he will be a valuable piece to any team’s blueline. He is certainly not as much as a defensive liability as Tyson Barrie, and he still has time to develop even more.

He’s definitely another one of the prospects that the Avs should target in the event of a trade with the Blackhawks.

Let’s take a look at one more player from the ‘Hawks, and this time we’re looking at a roster player.

Ryan Hartman

I got to say, I like the idea of the Avs acquiring this kid. Hartman has the potential to become a real good player in the NHL.

Here’s a great goal by the kid on a stellar individual effort:

He also likes to fight, and since the Avs lost Cody McLeod — who has three points in seven games with the Nashville Predators — the Avs don’t really have a scrapper on their team:

Those are some good jabs from Hartman, and one real good uppercut. Steve Oleksy’s face definitely looks bruised and battered on the way to the box.

Anyway, Hartman is only 22 years old, and he is playing in his rookie season with the ‘Hawks. He’s on pace for 34 points this season as well, and he is another right-shooting forward, which the Avs need badly. He’s only going to get better, and he definitely has the potential to become a 50 point player if he continues to develop.

Conclusion

It’s tough to trade Matt Duchene for the prospects listed above, even if they’re included with some roster players.

I like Pokka, but he’s not the top-pairing defenseman the Avs are looking for. Hartman and Schmaltz are both real good options at the forward position, but they certainly aren’t at the same level as Matt Duchene.

However, this trade could definitely include some other teams as well which could help make a deal with the ‘Hawks worth it for the Avs.

From what I can tell, the Blackhawks are extremely interested in acquiring Matt Duchene, so perhaps they’ll throw in a couple draft picks as well. The only problem with that, is that the Avs wouldn’t get the best draft pick from the Blackhawks because they are always playoff-bound.

Trading away a core player is difficult to do. Trading him away to a division rival is nearly suicide. And, trading him to a team that is slim in their prospect ranks just isn’t worth it.

However, if the ‘Hawks figure out a way to involve another team in this deal, then there could be potential there.

The trade deadline is getting closer, we’ll know soon enough whether or not the Avs are going to wait until the offseason to make changes. For now, enjoy the NHL All Star weekend folks.

