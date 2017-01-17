Colorado Avalanche: No One is Safe at Trade Deadline

It’s half way through a disastrous 2016-2017 season for the Colorado Avalanche. Reports have stated that the team will listen to any and all offers as the trade deadline approaches.

The March 1st trade deadline is only a month and a half away. Fans are wondering which Colorado Avalanche players will be traded. Of course there will be rumors. Some recent rumors are of Gabriel Landeskog being shopped. Until it happens we will consider it as shop talk.

Reports have surfaced claiming the Avalanche are shopping the entire roster. This even includes fan favorites (and alternate captains) Matt Duchene and Nathan MacKinnon. While Duchene has been on the trade block before, you rarely hear that about MacKinnon. Usually the Avs are very protective of Nathan.

GM Joe Sakic has stated that he is willing to listen to any offers that receives. Some offers will be more intriguing than others. We all know he has talked with other teams about Landeskog. Most of it seems to be all talk at this point.

Longtime Avalanche Cody McLeod was traded to the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Felix Girard. Sakic told the Denver Post ” We moved him as, first all a favor to him and give him a opportunity. And he welcomed it. ”

The move raises the possibility of other veteran players being moved in a fire sale. Right now Colorado is currently scraping the salary cap ceiling. They need to make some room on the roster and the salary cap.

“We are where we are. So as we go forward to the March 1st deadline we are going to be looking to make some moves .” said Sakic . The quote says a lot about where the Avalanche view themselves regarding the deadline.

Veteran players may welcome the opportunity to be traded. The chance to contend and be in the playoffs would be a big factor for players like Francois Beauchemin and Jarome Iginla. Let’s face it — the Colorado Avalanche team is not going anywhere this post-season.

