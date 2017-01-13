The Colorado Avalanche need to give Duncan Siemens a shot with the Big Club.

Duncan Siemens has been a prospect in the Colorado Avalanche system for nearly six years, and he’s only played one game with the Big Club. It’s time the Avs take a chance on Siemens, especially during a season when nothing can hurt the team’s performance.

Why haven’t they given the kid a shot yet, that’s what I want to know?

They’re the worst team in the league, he’s nearing 24 years old, and he’s only played one game in the NHL. They also signed him to a one-year contract this summer for a reason, right?

They’ve tried to kick Eric Gelinas on waivers to no avail, and they made an AHL trade for Cody Goloubef — who has not been impressive — instead of giving Siemens a chance.

I know he’s seen a bunch of injury problems, which has slowed his development, but his time is running out as a prospect.

Also, the Avs are desperately in need of a steady presence on the blue, and that is precisely what Siemens is billed as. He’s a stay-at-home defenseman who can skate and make a great first pass.

He’s also having a real good year in San Antonio.

Duncan Siemens Plays a Consistent Game

Siemens is one of only five players on the San Antonio Rampage who has played all 36 games this season. And I know no one places much stock in this stat, but he is also one of only four players, who have played twenty or more games, with a +/- in the positives.

He’s also been playing in the top four all season, and he’s been a rock as a shut-down defenseman, playing tough minutes.

He was the 8th defenseman coming out of camp, so it’s a bit surprising that he hasn’t seen time with the Big Club yet. However, it would appear that some room needs to be made in order for him to get a chance.

Perhaps that’s why the Avs have tried to ditch Eric Gelinas and John Mitchell on waivers. Although, I’m more inclined to believe that those moves were in service of an attempt at making salary cap room.

Nonetheless, if Siemens is going to be called up, someone needs to either get traded or sent down. That’s especially true with the recent pick up of Matt Nieto off waivers.

The point is, the Avs need a defenseman who is always going to be in position, isn’t afraid to hit, and who plays a real sound defensive game.

They do have guys like Francois Beauchemin and Fedor Tyutin who fit that bill, but they’re over the hill.

Meanwhile, guys like Patrick Wiercioch and Tyson Barrie provide solid puck-moving skills, but are a liability in their own end. Furthermore, Nikita Zadorov is obviously still developing, and hasn’t hit his stride yet. The Avs need to figure out a way to get Duncan Siemens in the lineup.

Conclusion

According to Jared Bednar, Erik Johnson is still likely two weeks away from skating.

Bednar on EJ’s status: He’s progressing. He’s been around the rink. The boot is off. Will probably be skating in 2 weeks. — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 12, 2017

Without Johnson, the Avs are busted defensively, especially as far as reliability is concerned.

Siemens is by no means a proven reliable defenseman at the NHL level. However, he’s only been give one chance at proving his ability to play at the NHL level.

Who knows, he could end up being a real good addition for the Avs if given the chance. And, what’s the point of giving the young man a one-year contract if you’re not going to give him a chance in the NHL during that year?

The season is busted, there’s no reason to bust Siemens’ chances at playing in the NHL too.

