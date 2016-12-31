Colorado Avalanche Likely to Make a Move Soon

The Colorado Avalanche need to make a move. It may be too late for this season, but it’s essential they answer the poor record they have.

There are fewer than 50 games left in the Colorado Avalanche season. Some teams are playing playoff hockey, while others are at a crossroads. The Colorado Avalanche are facing the question of what’s next?

Based on recent reports the Avalanche are expected to trade Jarome Ignila. He is said to be waving his trade clause in his last year of the three-year deal. Ignila is not going to want to waste his last playing days on a last place team.

Colorado will want young talented players. It’s known that they want boost their blue-line. So maybe they will ask for a young defenseman. GM Joe Sakic would like to refresh this team. If he decides to trade a core player, its going to have to be dollar for dollar because of Colorado’s salary cap.

There are already trade rumors about the team, including Matt Duchene, Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon. It would be surprising to see MacKinnon or Landeskog moved. Duchene seems like the more likely candidate considering what he could bring to another team.

Duchene could attract the most attention among rival GM’s . Last season he hit the 30 goal mark for the first time and has 12 goals so far this season. He s considered one of the leading scorers on the Avalanche. Its easy to see what other teams would like in him .

John Mitchell and Fedor Tyutin have also been mentioned as possible trade candidates. It’s true that there will be various rumors involving multiple players.

There is also the question of coaching changes. Even though Jared Bednar has not been on the job long, he has faced criticism for how the team is playing. They are not meeting expectations. It may be to soon to consider that kind of decision.

The next few weeks will tell us what happen next. Rumors will be running wild until the trade deadline.

