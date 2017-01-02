Colorado Avalanche Face Vancouver Canucks Looking for Redemption

The Colorado Avalanche face the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night seeking redemption

Last time the Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks met, the Canucks walked away with a win in the shootout. Fun fact: that shootout loss was the last time the Avs earned a single point on home ice.

When the Avs faced the Canucks, they were 9-10, and after the loss, they were 9-10-1. Since that game, the Avs have gone 3-13…

It’s safe to say that the free-fall began somewhere around that time.

In fact, it was only three games after that when Erik Johnson’s leg was broken. And. as I said then, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back:

So, maybe there is some reason the Avs would want to beat the Canucks on Monday night.

Fight for Something Boys

It’s safe to say that the Avs have no fight left in them.

There is a reason the rumors surrounding the Avs are the most popular articles on the Internet. Fans have given up on their team because they have given up on themselves.

There is nothing exciting to follow about the Avalanche right now other than the possible trades they may make. There is no reason to believe that they will win any game they play in.

And, I’ll tell you what, it’s certainly getting difficult to write about them too. The only option is to point out everything that is going wrong.

Hopefully the Avs will figure out a way to do something worthwhile in 2017; that starts on Monday night with the first game in 2017.

Beating the Canucks

I guess I don’t even know if I really want the Avs to win many more games. More winning jeopardizes their shot at the No. 1 overall draft pick, and that’s the only bright spot in this season.

However, I am not a big fan of the Canucks just because they used to be in the Avs’ division, and they constantly made mockery of the Avs.

So, I always like seeing an Avs victory over the Canucks, plain and simple.

Unfortunately for the Avalanche, the Canucks sport a 12-6-2 record on home ice. They are also on a three game winning streak, so the chances of Colorado winning are slim to none.

I mean, do we even expect the Avs to win? I don’t…

However, it can be done. I don’t have a strategy, other than put the puck in the net, and keep it out of their own net. They are the worst at both in the entire league, so it’s not a bad strategy.

Conclusion

The Colorado Avalanche are going to be rebuilding again soon, and the Canucks are likely to be in the same boat. You see what rebuilding can do for a team though when you watch the Oilers or Maple Leafs this season.

The Maple Leafs have three rookies in the top-five of rookie scoring this season.

That’s awesome. You want to know what’s not awesome? Nathan MacKinnon has 25 points this season. William Nylander, the bottom rookie out of those three also has 25 points this season. Zach Werenski — a defenseman for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and another rookie — has 24 points this season. Nathan MacKinnon is our leading scorer…

If you ask me, yes, a rebuild sounds mighty fantastic right now.

Something must be done, and that will only get more and more obvious as the season slogs along for the Avs. It will probably be made more obvious on Monday night when the Avs face the Canucks.

Puck drop is at 8:00 pm MST in Rogers Arena.

