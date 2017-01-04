Colorado Avalanche Consider Trade for Matt Duchene, Gabriel Landeskog

The Colorado Avalanche Might Have Originally Believed That the Team’s Core Could Bring Success But Now the Tune is Changing. Colorado is Now Becoming Subject to a Few Trade Rumors That Might Become Reality.

It’s no secret that the Colorado Avalanche find themselves at a crossroads. Ryan Ritchie wrote about the Avs a month ago and how Sakic gave his core a vote of confidence. Well, it seems Joe has changed his tune.

While we don’t know exactly what GM Joe Sakic has in store, we do know that they are likely to move one of (or both) Matt Duchene or Gabriel Landeskog.

Elliotte Friedman reported the Avs will listen if the offer includes a young defenceman or defensive prospects.

It seems that the most likely thing to do when something isn’t working is to scorch the Earth and start over.

The Avalanche will be looking at Nate MacKinnon to build around, so it will be interesting to see which “veteran” player they move to signal the beginning of the rebuild.

Who is more likely to get moved?

Colorado Avalanche’s Big Trade Possibilities

MATT DUCHENE

Duchene was the 3rd overall pick in the 2009 draft, the second forward to only John Tavares.

Duchene jumped right into the NHL with a strong 55-point season. In Duchene’s career, he has established himself as a 55-65 point player and has represented his nation at the most recent Olympics and World Cup.

At 25 years old, Duchene is in the middle of his prime years so he should have no problems maintaining his usual production.

55+ points for a player with a $6 million cap hit is a tremendous value, and Duchene has the ability to make it even more of a bargain.

Duchene may be considered a center but he has played a decent amount of his career on the wing, and his versatility will be seen as another means of value on a tremendous player.

Players comparable to Duchene salary-wise include Kyle Okposo, Brandon Saad, Taylor Hall, Jordan Eberle, Milan Lucic, Logan Couture, and Alex Steen.

I think Hall would be a great comparable for value.

If the Avalanche want a defenseman like it has been reported, they can look to the Oilers/Devils controversial deal as a watermark.

Hall is historically the better player, but Duchene has been valued higher by the rest of the NHL, and his Hockey Canada representation shows that.

A Duchene for Cam Fowler trade is definitely a possibility and many will believe it was closer than the Hall for Larsson deal.

Another name that Duchene could likely fetch is a Jacob Trouba, but considering the original ask for Trouba was a left-shooting defenseman of his caliber, it becomes a little murkier.

GABRIEL LANDESKOG

If you’re looking for a more productive offensive player, then Duchene is your guy. If you’re looking for a consistent two-way player, Landeskog is your guy.

The Avalanche captain also jumped right into the NHL after being selected second overall in the 2011 draft.

Landeskog won the Calder Trophy following his rookie season and was named team captain before the start of his sophomore campaign.

Landeskog actually upped his play in his third season and has historically produced consistent 20-goal seasons around the 55 point mark.

This year, Landeskog has underwhelmed with only 12 points in 27 games, while teammate Duchene is right on his normal pace with 24 points in 33 games.

This gives Duchene more trade value.

Considering Landeskog has leadership abilities at a young age, there may be more suitors for this type of player.

Trading Landeskog would signal a turnover in team leadership to MacKinnon, so if a culture change is what the Avs believe is needed, then Landeskog is the guy they should move.

I don’t think Landeskog gets you a Fowler, but a name like Ryan Murray or Jake Gardiner is more likely.

Landeskog is struggling so it’s maybe best to wait until the off-season where his value is worth more.

TRADE BOTH

With Tyson Jost and Mikko Rantanen expected to take on Duchene and Landeskog’s roles, why not trade both?

If the Avalanche decides to build from the blueline out, it makes sense to move both players for upgrades on the blueline.

The Avalanche will likely pick in the top two of the 2017 draft and get their hands on either Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier.

That should aid their scoring woes in the short and long term, so they can make moves to strengthen their “D” core knowing they have one of those guys in their back pocket.

If your core has the names Hischier, Rantanen, Jost, MacKinnon, Fowler and Murray in it, then is it better in the short and long term than Duchene, Landeskog, MacKinnon, Carl Soderberg, Tyson Barrie and Erik Johnson? I think so.

The most important part of beginning a rebuild is keeping competitive players on the team to aid the youngsters while clearing out the players who don’t have a future.

Sell off Jerome Iginla‘s, Francois Beauchemin‘s, Fedor Tyutin‘s, Blake Comeau‘s and Joe Colborne‘s this year. Then, move the Duchene’s, Landeskog’s and Barrie’s in the offseason when the value goes up and the salary cap doesn’t matter.

This article originally appeared on