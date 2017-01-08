Colorado Avalanche are in a Death Spiral

Though the Colorado Avalanche won Friday night against the New York Islanders, the team is last in the NHL. It is a distinct regression from last year, when they were in the playoff hunt.

The decline of the Colorado Avalanche has been a popular topic of discussion among the NHL. They have lost night after night , aimed towards last place in the entire league. Let’s analyze the downfall of this team.

The Avalanche have lost 10 of their last 12 games, all in regulation. They are not even getting any points. It was just a short while ago that everyone was talking about how the Avalanche were close to be a contending team. They even went to the playoffs at the end of the 2013-14 season. It looked like they were a few pieces and wins away from being great.

I guess we should have known when Patrick Roy resigned there were reasons and issues. He sensed what was coming — that there was trouble coming. It’s not like there is not talent on this team. There are some good players on the Colorado Avalanche.

It’s troubling to see how much the Avalanche have declined in such a short period. This time last year they will still fighting for a playoff spot. Everyone is asking what happened? How did this go from up coming team to the worst in the league.

There are multiple problems plaguing this team Its more than how they are playing right now. The front office maybe a big part of the problem. If you don’t make moves or sign valuable players, then you’re part of the problem. Then the team can’t get better. Trading one of your core players may help, but it ultimately won’t change anything.

Part of the problem has been that injuries have taken a toll. All Star defensemen Erik Johnson has been out since December. Center Matt Duchene missed time with a concussion, while left wing Gabriel Landeskog was out for ten games with an undisclosed injury. Goalie Semyon Varlamov has also been in and out of the lineup with groin issues.

The Colorado Avalanche were on the bottom of the ladder when it comes to the Central Division. So they had a tough battle to begin with, trying to compete with strong teams. The Avalanche have made it harder on themselves, playing the way they do,

It’s been a tough to watch. The next few weeks will be interesting with the trade deadline coming up.

