Clarke MacArthur Out For The Season

General Manager Pierre Dorion says the Senators will shut down forward Clarke MacArthur for the remainder of the season. Doctors were consulted and they’ve determined he should not play this season. #Sens GM Pierre Doiron informed the travelling media this morning that on doctor's advice, Clarke MacArthur will not play this season. — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 20, 2017

Dorion says MacArthur is devastated by the news, MacArthur will continue to work out, his goal is to return to the Senators and has options to stay with the organization. MacArthur is living symptom free.

The Senators will look to add a forward via a trade but the asking price remains very high around the NHL.

The 31-year-old has played in 4 games over the last two season suffering four concussion in the last 18 months.

When healthy MacArthur has played in 145 games scoring 40 goals ,51 assists 91 points in his Senators career. MacArthur signed a 5 year $23,250,000 million dollar contract with the Sens on August 19, 2014.

Craig Anderson should return to the team in late January or early February. Anderson took a personal leave in December to be with his sick wife.

