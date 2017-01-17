Chris Kreider hit Cody Eakin over the head with his own helmet

There’s an unspoken code in the game of hockey, where players stand up for their teammates when necessary. They also have a longterm memory, and don’t let certain actions go unpunished.

At least that was the mentality New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider played in the Rangers’ 7-6 loss to Dallas Tuesday, The last time the Rangers squared off against the Dallas Stars on Dec. 15, Cody Eakin made Henrik Lundqvist pay for taking too long playing the puck behind the net. He ran over him behind the net, knocking his helmet off and sending him too the ice.

The risky, controversial play resulted in a four-game suspension for Eakin, and much debate as to whether or not players can contact goalies while playing the puck. Prior to puck drop Tuesday, there was question as to whether or not the Rangers would get payback on Eakin for his hit. Kreider was the one to respond to the claim.

After the puck dropped, the Stars got off to a quick three-goal start in the first period, and after 20 minutes, the Rangers found themselves down 3-1 early.

Coming into the second period, blood started to run hot and the Rangers needed something to get them going. And Kreider found the perfect opportunity when he got tangled with Eakin. The two dropped the gloves to kick off the second period and get the mandatory fight out of the way.

Kreider took things to another level. He let his anger get the best of him and ripped Eakin’s helmet off, then hit Eakin in the head with it.

Such behavior usually leads to an ejection, according to NHL Rule 53. It states that players cannot use opponent’s equipment in attempt to injure the attacking player.

However, both received respective five-minute majors and everything was forgotten. The Rangers got their payback and Kreider received no repercussions for his actions.

It is possible that the NHL could review this and they may just have to. While the game does create passionate emotions, a move like this could lead to a serious head injury. Not to mention, it is extremely graphic, even though fighting is violent in itself.

This behavior is unacceptable, especially for a player who has been playing as long as Kreider has. It is distasteful, against NHL regulations and reckless endangerment. Kreider should face punishment for his actions, even if the officials didn’t catch the play on the ice.

This article originally appeared on