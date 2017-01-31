CHL Power Rankings: Week 17 Top Players, Teams, & More

CHL Power Rankings: Which Players are Trending up and Down? And Who Are the Top Teams in the OHL, WHL, and QMJHL? We’re Here to Let You Know With Our Weekly Risers and Fallers!

Welcome back to our weekly CHL Power Rankings. Every week we are going to be bringing you an update featuring the top ten players at every position throughout all three leagues (OHL, WHL, QMJHL) as well as the top ten overall teams in the CHL.

NHL prospects are scattered throughout the CHL, with the OHL being the top producer of talent. Some have already been drafted, while others seek to hear their names called in the next year or two.

The CHL went ahead and held their annual Top Prospects Game on Monday night in Quebec City. It was unsure whether the event would go ahead following the tragic shootings. Organizers decided to play the game, stating it was a passionate hockey town that could use the event as a way to help grieve. As for the game itself, Nico Hischier stole the show, and should help give fuel to those who already believed he could surpass Nolan Patrick as the 1st overall pick.

Legend

LW = Last Week

NR = Not Ranked

Top 10 CHL Teams:

1 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Regina Pats – 31-6-6-1

2 (LW/+1) – (OHL) – London Knights – 30-7-3-4

3 (LW/+1) – (WHL) – Everett Silvertips – 30-6-7-2

4 (LW/-2) – (OHL) – Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds – 32-11-2-1

5 (LW/-) – (QMJHL) – Rouyn-Noranda Huskies – 29-11-1-5

6 (LW/-) – (OHL) – Erie Otters – 32-10-2-1

7 (LW/+1) – (WHL) – Prince George Cougars – 34-13-3-0

8 (LW/-1) – (OHL) – Windsor Spitfires – 29-9-5-2

9 (LW/-) – (QMJHL) – Saint John Sea Dogs – 29-12-3-1

10 (LW/-) – (OHL) – Owen Sound Attack – 30-13-1-0

Top Streaking Player of the Week: (OHL) – (ER) Dylan Strome (3GP, 3G, 5A, 8PTS)

Dylan Strome has taken the demotion back to the OHL in stride, and further proof to that is the fact he has 32 points in only 14 games. And last week was great for him as well as he put up eight points in three games and continues to ride that hot streak as of today. Next year he will be a lock for Arizona. So Erie’s gotta make the best of this year while he’s still around.

