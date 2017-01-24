CHL Power Rankings: Week 16 Top Players, Teams, & More

CHL Power Rankings: Which Players are Trending up and Down? And Who Are the Top Teams in the OHL, WHL, and QMJHL? We’re Here to Let You Know With Our Weekly Risers and Fallers!

Welcome back to our weekly CHL Power Rankings. Every week we are going to be bringing you an update featuring the top ten players at every position throughout all three leagues (OHL, WHL, QMJHL) as well as the top ten overall teams in the CHL.

NHL prospects are scattered throughout the CHL, with the OHL being the top producer of talent. Some have already been drafted, while others seek to hear their names called in the next year or two.

Legend

LW = Last Week

NR = Not Ranked

Top 10 Centers:

1 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Sam Steel (REG) – 38GP, 34G, 49A, 83PTS

2 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Adam Brooks (REG) – 38GP, 25G, 55A, 80PTS

3 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Jayden Halbgewachs (MJ) – 48GP, 38G, 35A, 73PTS

4 (LW/+1) – (QMJHL) – Tyler Boland (RIM) – 47GP, 34G, 37A, 71PTS

5 (LW/-1) – (QMJHL) – Matthew Highmore (SJ) – 45GP, 26G, 43A, 69PTS

6 (LW/+3) – (QMJHL) – Nico Hischier (HAL) – 39GP, 33G, 34A, 67PTS

7 (LW/-1) – (WHL) – Mason Shaw (MH) – 46GP, 15G, 51A, 66PTS

8 (LW/-1) – (QMJHL) – Francois Beauchemin (CHR) – 47GP, 31G, 33A, 64PTS

9 (LW/NR) – (WHL) – Tyler Steenbergen (SC) – 49GP, 35G, 28A, 63PTS

10 (LW/-) – (QMJHL) – Alexandre Goulet (VIC) – 46GP, 25G, 38A, 63PTS

Top 10 Left Wingers:

1 (LW/-) – (OHL) – Adam Mascherin (KIT) – 43GP, 28G, 46A, 74PTS

2 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Brayden Burke (MJ) – 43GP, 15G, 49A, 64PTS

3 (LW/+4) – (WHL) – Dawson Leedahl (REG) – 44GP, 24G, 37A, 61PTS

4 (LW/+1) – (QMJHL) – Giovanni Fiore (CAP) – 41GP, 36G, 24A, 60PTS

5 (LW/-2) – (WHL) – Nikita Popugaev (PG) – 51GP, 24G, 35A, 59PTS

6 (LW/-2) – (QMJHL) – Christophe Boivin (ABT) – 46GP, 30G, 29A, 59PTS

7 (LW/-1) – (OHL) – Bobby MacIntyre (SSM) – 41GP, 18G, 40A, 58PTS

8 (LW/-) – (QMJHL) – Dennis Yan (SHA) – 42GP, 30G, 25A, 55PTS

9 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Skyler McKenzie (POR) – 46GP, 29G, 24A, 53PTS

10 (LW/NR) – (QMJHL) – Joey Ratelle (CHI) – 45GP, 30G, 22A, 52PTS

Top 10 Right Wingers:

1 (LW/-) – (OHL) – Alex DeBrincat (ER) – 40GP, 36G, 38A, 74PTS

2 (LW/-) – (OHL) – Taylor Raddysh (ER) – 34GP, 27G, 44A, 71PTS

3 (LW/-) – (QMJHL) – Maxime Fortier (HAL) – 46GP, 26G, 45A, 71PTS

4 (LW/+1) – (WHL) – Chad Butcher (MH) – 43GP, 21G, 49A, 70PTS

5 (LW/-1) – (WHL) – Tyler Wong (LET) – 45GP, 34G, 33A, 66PTS

6 (LW/-) – (QMJHL) – Vitalii Abramov (GAT) – 45GP, 32G, 33A, 65PTS

7 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Kailer Yamamoto (SPO) – 41GP, 30G, 32A, 62PTS

8 (LW/NR) – (QMJHL) – Antoine Waked (ROU) – 46GP, 27G, 32A, 59PTS

9 (LW/-1) – (OHL) – Owen Tippett (MISS) – 43GP, 34G, 24A, 58PTS

10 (LW/NR) – (WHL) – Kole Lind (KEL) – 47GP, 22G, 36A, 58PTS

Top 10 Defenseman:

1 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Connor Hobbs (REG) – 40GP, 20G, 33A, 53PTS

2 (LW/+2) – (QMJHL) – Thomas Gregoire (SHE) – 45GP, 8G, 45A, 53PTS

3 (LW/+2) – (QMJHL) – Samuel Girard (SHA) – 37GP, 5G, 47A, 52PTS

4 (LW/-1) – (QMJHL) – Carl Neill (CHA) – 44GP, 10G, 40A, 50PTS

5 (LW/-3) – (WHL) – David Quenneville (MH) – 38GP, 20G, 28A, 48PTS

6 (LW/-) – (OHL) – Darren Raddysh (ER) – 38GP, 11G, 35A, 46PTS

7 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Aaron Irving (EVT) – 47GP, 14G, 31A, 45PTS

8 (LW/NR) – (OHL) – Mitchell Vande Sompel (LDN) – 43GP, 19G, 25A, 44PTS

9 (LW/-1) – (OHL) – Ryan Mantha (NIA) – 45GP, 11G, 32A, 43PTS

10 (LW/-1) – (WHL) – Parker Wotherspoon (TC) – 47GP, 7G, 36A, 43PTS

Top 10 Goalies:

1 (LW/NR) – (WHL) – Carter Hart (EVT) – 30GP, 19W, 1.90GAA, 6SO, .927SV%

2 (LW/+4) – (OHL) – Michael DiPietro (WSR) – 34GP, 22W, 2.12GAA, 5SO, .925SV%

3 (LW/+1) – (WHL) – Griffen Outhouse (VIC) – 45GP, 26W, 2.74GAA, 4SO, .919SV%

4 (LW/-2) – (OHL) – Michael McNiven (OS) – 33GP, 25W, 2.10GAA, 3SO, .923SV%

5 (LW/NR) – (QMJHL) – Anthony Dumont-Bouchard (BAT) – 20GP, 11W, 2.56GAA, 3SO, .913SV%

6 (LW/NR) – (QMJHL) – Francis Leclerc (BLB) – 22GP, 11W, 2.39GAA, 3SO, .909SV%

7 (LW/NR) – (QMJHL) – Samuel Montembeault (BLB) – 26GP, 17W, 2.56GAA, 3SO, .907SV%

8 (LW/NR) – (OHL) – Jeremy Helvig (KGN) – 38GP, 18W, 2.74GAA, 3SO, .906SV%

9 (LW/NR) – (WHL) – Riley Lamb (RD) – 29GP, 11W, 3.43GAA, 3SO, .898SV%

10 (LW/NR) – (QMJHL) – Reilly Pickard (BAT) – 26GP, 13W, 3.35GAA, 3S0, .898SV%

Week 16 CHL Power Rankings:

1 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Regina Pats – 29-5-6-1

2 (LW/+2) – (OHL) – Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds – 31-10-2-0

3 (LW/-1) – (OHL) – London Knights – 28-7-3-3

4 (LW/-1) – (WHL) – Everett Silvertips – 28-6-7-1

5 (LW/+4) – (QMJHL) – Rouyn-Noranda Huskies – 27-10-1-5

6 (LW/-) – (OHL) – Erie Otters – 29-10-2-1

7 (LW/-) – (OHL) – Windsor Spitfires – 27-8-5-2

8 (LW/+2) – (WHL) – Prince George Cougars – 32-12-2-0

9 (LW/-1) – (QMJHL) – Saint John Sea Dogs – 27-12-3-1

10 (LW/NR) – (OHL) – Owen Sound Attack – 29-13-1-0

Top Streaking Player of the Week: (QMJHL) – (HAL) Nico Hischier – (4GP, 5G, 4A, 9PTS)

Nico Hischier was successful before the world juniors, during the tournament and then continued his hot streak over the last week with nine points in four games. Besides Nolan Patrick, Hischier is also looked at as a potential first overall pick in this years NHL draft. And when you see this kid play and the way he can score, it’s not all that surprising.

This article originally appeared on