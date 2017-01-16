CHL Power Rankings: Week 15 Top Players, Teams, & More

CHL Power Rankings: Which Players are Trending up and Down? And Who Are the Top Teams in the OHL, WHL, and QMJHL? We’re Here to Let You Know With Our Weekly Risers and Fallers!

Welcome to our very first entry to our weekly CHL Power Rankings. Every week we are going to be bringing you an update featuring the top ten players at every position throughout all three leagues (OHL, WHL, QMJHL) as well as the top ten overall teams in the CHL.

NHL prospects are scattered throughout the CHL, with the OHL being the top producer of talent. Some have already been drafted, while others seek to hear their names called in the next year or two.

Legend

LW = Last Week

NR = Not Ranked

Top 10 Centers:

1 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Sam Steel (REG) – 35GP, 32G, 44A, 76PTS

2 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Adam Brooks (REG) – 35GP, 23G, 51A, 75PTS

3 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Jayden Halbgewachs (MJ) – 44GP, 38G, 32A, 70PTS

4 (LW5/+1) – (QMJHL) – Matthew Highmore (SJ) – 42GP, 26G, 39A, 65PTS

5 (LW9/+4) – (QMJHL) – Tyler Boland (RIM) – 44GP, 30G, 35A, 65PTS

6 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Mason Shaw (MH) – 43GP, 14G, 49A, 63PTS

7 (LW8/+1) – (QMJHL) – Francois Beauchemin (CHR) – 44GP, 29G, 32A, 61PTS

8 (LW/-) – (OHL) – Cliff Pu (LDN) – 39GP, 27G, 33A, 60PTS

9 (LW10/+1) – (QMJHL) – Nico Hischier (HAL) – 36GP, 30G, 30A, 60PTS

10 (LW9/-1) – (QMJHL) – Alexandre Goulet (VIC) – 44GP, 25G, 34A, 59PTS

Top 10 Left Wingers:

1 (LW/-) – (OHL) – Adam Mascherin (KIT) – 41GP, 27G, 46A, 73PTS

2 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Brayden Burke (MJ) – 39GP, 13G, 48A, 61PTS

3 (LW4/+1) – (WHL) – Nikita Popugaev (PG) – 46GP, 24G, 33A, 57PTS

4 (LW5/+1) – (QMJHL) – Christophe Boivin (ABT) – 44GP, 28G, 29A, 57PTS

5 (LW8/+3) – (QMJHL) – Giovanni Fiore (CAP) – 38GP, 35G, 21A, 56PTS

6 (LW3/-3) – (OHL) – Bobby MacIntyre (SSM) – 38GP, 18G, 37A, 55PTS

7 (LW6/-1) – (WHL) – Dawson Leedahl (REG) – 41GP, 19G, 36A, 55PTS

8 (LW7/-1) – (QMJHL) – Dennis Yan (SHA) – 39GP, 28G, 22A, 50PTS

9 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Skyler McKenzie (POR) – 42GP, 28G, 22A, 50PTS

10 (LW/NR) – (OHL) – Kevin Hancock (OS) – 43GP, 19G, 31A, 50PTS

Top 10 Right Wingers:

1 (LW/-) – (OHL) – Alex DeBrincat (ER) – 38GP, 34G, 37A, 71PTS

2 (LW3/+1) – (OHL) – Taylor Raddysh (ER) – 32GP, 26G, 42A, 68PTS

3 (LW2/-1) – (QMJHL) – Maxime Fortier (HAL) – 43GP, 24G, 43A, 67PTS

4 (LW6/+2) – (WHL) – Tyler Wong (LET) – 43GP, 33G, 33A, 66PTS

5 (LW4/-1) – (WHL) – Chad Butcher (MH) – 40GP, 20G, 45A, 65PTS

6 (LW5/-1) – (QMJHL) – Vitalii Abramov (GAT) – 41GP, 30G, 31A, 61PTS

7 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Kailer Yamamoto (SPO) – 39GP, 28G, 31A, 59PTS

8 (LW9/+1) – (OHL) – Owen Tippett (MISS) – 41GP, 34G, 23A, 57PTS

9 (LW8/-1) – (OHL) – Artur Tyanulin (OTT) – 42GP, 17G, 39A, 56PTS

10 (LW/-) – (OHL) – Jeremy Bracco (WSR) – 30GP, 17G, 36A, 53PTS

Top 10 Defenseman:

1 (LW5/+4) – (WHL) – Connor Hobbs (REG) – 37GP, 19G, 30A, 49PTS

2 (LW1/-1) – (WHL) – David Quenneville (MH) – 38GP, 20G, 28A, 48PTS

3 (LW2/-1) – (QMJHL) – Carl Neill (CHA) – 41GP, 10G, 38A, 48PTS

4 (LW3/-1) – (QMJHL) – Thomas Gregoire (SHE) – 42GP, 7G, 41A, 48PTS

5 (LW4/-1) – (QMJHL) – Samuel Girard (SHA) – 34GP, 5G, 43A, 48PTS

6 (LW7/+1) – (OHL) – Darren Raddysh (ER) – 36GP, 11G, 34A, 45PTS

7 (LW6/-1) – (WHL) – Aaron Irving (EVT) – 42GP, 14G, 29A, 43PTS

8 (LW/NR) – (OHL) – Ryan Mantha (NIA) – 41GP, 10G, 32A, 42PTS

9 (LW8/-1) – (WHL) – Parker Wotherspoon (TC) – 45GP, 7G, 34A, 41PTS

10 (LW/NR) – (OHL) – Matthew Timms (PBO) – 42GP, 7G, 34A, 41PTS

Top 10 Goalies:

1 (LW/-) – (OHL) – Troy Timpano (ER) – 31GP, 26W, 2.45GAA, .904SV%, 2SO

2 (LW4/+2) – (OHL) – Michael McNiven (OS) – 32GP, 24W, 2.10GAA, .923SV%, 3SO

3 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Ty Edmonds (PG) – 34GP, 24W, 2.32GAA, .919SV%, 1SO

4 (LW2/-2) – (WHL) – Griffen Outhouse (VIC) – 41GP, 23W, 2.74GAA, .920SV%, 3SO

5 (LW/-) – (QMJHL) – Samuel Harvey (ROU) – 33GP, 21W, 2.45GAA, .904SV%, 3SO

6 (LW9/+3) – (OHL) – Michael DiPietro (WSR) – 31GP, 20W, 2.20GAA, .921SV%, 4SO

7 (LW/-) – (OHL) – Jeremy Brodeur (OSH) – 30GP, 20W, 2.60GAA, .920SV%, 1SO

8 (LW6/-2) – (QMJHL) – Mikhail Denisov (SHA) – 33GP, 19W, 2.43GAA, .907SV%, 2SO

9 (LW8/-1) – (WHL) – Tyler Brown (REG) – 30GP, 19W, 2.89GAA, .907SV%, 2SO

10 (LW/-) – (OHL) – Dylan Wells (PET) – 33GP, 19W, 3.22GAA, .914SV%, 0SO

Top 10 CHL Teams:

1 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Regina Pats – 27-4-6-1

2 (LW/-) – (OHL) – London Knights – 26-7-2-3

3 (LW/-) – (WHL) – Everett Silvertips – 25-5-6-1

4 (LW/-) – (OHL) – Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds – 29-9-2-0

5 (LW6/+1) – (QMJHL) – Shawinigan Cataractes – 27-10-1-1

6 (LW8/+2) – (OHL) – Erie Otters – 27-8-4-1

7 (LW5/-2) – (OHL) – Windsor Spitfires – 25-8-4-1

8 (LW/+1) – (QMJHL) – Saint John Sea Dogs – 25-11-3-1

9 (LW10/+1) – (QMJHL) – Rouyn-Noranda Huskies – 24-10-1-5

10 (LW/-3) – (WHL) – Prince George Cougars – 28-12-2-0

Top Streaking Player of the Week: Logan DeNoble (Peterborough, OHL) – (5GP, 6G, 1A, 7PTS)

Logan DeNoble has been the hottest player of the entire week in the CHL. While representing the Peterborough Petes in the OHL, Logan has been on a five-game point streak with a total of seven points. And in doing so has helped carry the Petes to a 2-3-0 record over those last five games.

Key Moves of the Week:

OHL:

Erie moves F Shaun Bily to the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL.

Kingston moves F Zack Dorval to Ottawa.

Hamilton moves F Trent Fox to Mississauga.

Ottawa moves F Drake Rymsha to Sarnia.

WHL:

Vancouver moves F Radovan Bondra to Prince George for F Bartek Bison and F Tyler Ho.

Red Deer moves D Josh Mahura and F Jeffrey De Wit to Regina for F Lane Zablocki and D Dawson Barteaux.

Swift Current moves G Travis Child and D Kade Jensen to Brandon for Jordan Papirny.

QMJHL:

Baie-Comeau moves G Trevor Martin to the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen.

