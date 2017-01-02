Chicago Blackhawks Winter Classic Live Streaming, Predictions, And More

The Chicago Blackhawks are back on the ice today in another outdoor game when the Chicago Blackhawks take to the ice on Busch Stadium for the Winter Classic.

The Chicago Blackhawks are in another Winter Classic, but let’s be honest the arrival of this great era of Chicago Blackhawks hockey truly began 8 years ago when the Chicago Blackhawks took the ice at Wrigley Field in their first Winter Classic appearance.

There are old school fans that were Blackhawks fans well before the Winter Classic, and they are fans that didn’t know about the Blackhawks before the Winter Classic back in 09, but that game signaled that the Chicago Blackhawks were officially out of the Dark Ages that had preceded that game.

The Chicago Blackhawks didn’t win that day in Wrigley, but they have won plenty since that game including 3 Stanley Cup Championships. So no matter who poo poos about outdoor games, I will always like them because it the signal that the Hawks were coming!!

Today is a total crapshoot do to the weather. There is rain in the forecast yet they didn’t change the start time so today should be a gloomy day of hockey which hopefully ends with a Chicago Blackhawks victory and 2 points over the hated St. Louis Blues.

Here are the Listings for today’s Winter Classic

Game Time-Noon

TV Listings– NBC

Radio Listings– WGN Radio

Live Streaming– NBC Live Extra

Radio Live Streaming– WGN Radio App

My predictions weren’t very good except I had Jonathan Toews having two assists so here’s today predictions

Final Score Prediction

The Winter Classic will have a 17 minute delay for rain, but in the end the Chicago Blackhawks defeats the Blues 4-1 with Patrick Kane scoring twice.

Three Star Prediction

#3 Star- Robby Fabbri– 1 goal

#2 Star- Duncan Keith– 2 assists

#1 Star- Patrick Kane- 2 Goals

What are your predictions for today’s game?

This article originally appeared on