Chicago Blackhawks Vs Nashville Predators Live Streaming, Predictions, And More

The Chicago Blackhawks travel to Nashville to faceoff against the Predators. The let’s keep the red out campaign should have a rough one with it being a weekday game during the Christmas Holiday season.

The Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators have an interesting history be it a short one with the citizens of Smashville and the team that runs the franchise having two different opinions of their team.

The franchise sees the team as a real rival of the Blackhawks that doesn’t need out of towners to come to Nashville to fill up Bridgestone Arena. While Nashville fans see Blackhawks fans as dollar signs when they arrive. The Chicago Blackhawks Red jersey should fill up the rink tonight that’s for sure.

On to the ice, the Chicago Blackhawks will be missing Marian Hossa again while their offense has struggled without #81 in the lineup. Since the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the San Jose Sharks easily 4-1 on the 18th, the Hawks have struggled putting pucks into the back of the net.

The Hawks did get the rust off against the Jets, so hopefully a road trip to Nashville is perfect recipe for the Hawks right now. This should be a fast paced game so maybe the offense can wake up.

The injury bug isn’t limited to the Chicago Blackhawks with the Predators missing superstar P.K. Subban for a couple game starting with tonight’s tilt.

The Predators were a preseason pick to win the Central Division and the Western Conference, so they are in dire need to win on home ice tonight. Here are the listing for tonight’s Central Division Matchup.

Game Time– 7pm

TV Listings– CSN-Chicago

Radio Listings– WGN Raadio

Live Streaming– CSN Live Stream

Radio Live Stream- WGN Radio App

The predictions for the Jets game were a fail with me predicting a Patrick Kane breakout game which I do feel is coming soon!

Final Score Prediction

The Chicago Blackhawks finally find their game after losing it for a week or so and skate away with a 4-3 win with Artemi Panarin scoring the game winner.

Three Stars Prediction

#3 Star- Patrick Kane– 1 goal 1 assist

#2 Star- Filip Forsberg– 1 goal 1 assist

#1 Star- Jonathan Toews– 1 goal 2 assists

What are your predictions for tonight’s game?

This article originally appeared on