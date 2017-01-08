Chicago Blackhawks’ Twitter Reaction From 5-2 Win Over Predators

The Chicago Blackhawks defeated a Central Division rival Sunday, leading to some happy humans on Twitter

The Chicago Blackhawks continued their winning ways Sunday with a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators at the United Center.

It was the Blackhawks’ third win in a row and their third win over Nashville this season. The game also featured Ryan Hartman’s first NHL hat trick. Beloved actor Bill Murray was also in attendance at tonight’s game.

@Blackhawk_Up the preds have damaged line up, Hawks needs to take advantage — Blackhawks Fan Joe (@Chiguy8506) January 9, 2017

Panarin’s goal

GOAL: Panarin one-timer. 1-0 — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) January 9, 2017

PENALTY KILL: Michal Kempny with a delay-of-game infraction. — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) January 9, 2017

Ladies and gentlemen, Bill Murray!! pic.twitter.com/DXuZrtSb0x — Chicago Sports News (@ChiSportUpdates) January 9, 2017

The Predators get on the board soon after Panarin’s tally. 1-1. #CHIvsNSH — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 9, 2017

@Blackhawk_Up i understand toughness but even #Carbomb scored — Blackhawks Fan Joe (@Chiguy8506) January 9, 2017

Hammer time

HAMMERTIME 🔨🚨 — The Drunk Breadman (@Drunk_Panarin72) January 9, 2017

Hammer went 5 hole on Anisimov for that #Blackhawks goal. pic.twitter.com/ABNgwRU2Uh — MLP (@Pappy_Hour) January 9, 2017

That’s Kane’s 6th point in his last 3 games. #Blackhawks — Scott King (@ScottKingMedia) January 9, 2017

Kane now has 31 assists and 43 points in 43 games. Keith has 28 assists. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) January 9, 2017

Love the hustle in #48. #MyCousinVinny — One Goal (@Blackhawks2014) January 9, 2017

Q and this season’s favorite Tootoo

Another crazy stat:

Hjalmarsson’s career-high shooting pct. in a full season is 4.7

This year?

12.5.#Blackhawks — John Dietz (@johndietzdh) January 9, 2017

Wait…. hear me out….. If Toews is snake bitten now………@Blackhawk_Up then playoffs maybe????? — Blackhawks Fan Joe (@Chiguy8506) January 9, 2017

Tootoo has played 5:12 already. He didn’t play more than 4:37 in his last four games. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) January 9, 2017

Joel Quenneville coaching his 1,500th game this evening. #Blackhawks — Tracey Myers (@TramyersCSN) January 9, 2017

Patrick Kane on Jordin Tootoo: “Toots was on fire tonight. He played a great game, was all over the puck.” #Blackhawks — Scott King (@ScottKingMedia) January 9, 2017

Me: We’ve coached 1500 games.

Q: “We?”

Me: Couldnt have done it without me.

Q: Not really true.

Me: Here’s to 1500 more.

Q: Thx buddy. — Coach Q’s mustache (@CoachQsMustache) January 9, 2017

@Blackhawk_Up ppl in Nashville have been campaigning for Saros to play more. It’s falling on deaf ears so far. — Zach Schaefer (@kebzach) January 9, 2017

Hartman’s piles on goals

no idea what happened on this goal pic.twitter.com/Pb7lhdP9dp — GIF Grand Maester (@myregularface) January 9, 2017

No doubt that’s a goal. Preds player knocked the net off, but puck was already across the line. — Greg Boysen 📎 (@GregBoysen) January 9, 2017

After the frame by frame, that’s really tough to reverse. — Jay Zawaski (@JayZawaski670) January 9, 2017

Eight #Blackhawks with a Point tonight: 72, 88, 51, 4, 2, 38, 14, 67 Multipoint Games: Hartman 3 G

Kane 3 A

Hjalmarsson G, A — Dan Vuko (@TheChiTownKid) January 9, 2017

Q on Hartman hat trick: “Pretty remarkable way to score 3 goals in a short amount of time.”#Blackhawks — John Dietz (@johndietzdh) January 9, 2017

The Chicago Blackhawks will take the ice again Tuesday when they host the Detroit Red Wings. Check back in for a look ahead to that game.

This article originally appeared on