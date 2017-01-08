Chicago Blackhawks’ Twitter Reaction From 5-2 Win Over Predators
The Chicago Blackhawks defeated a Central Division rival Sunday, leading to some happy humans on Twitter
The Chicago Blackhawks continued their winning ways Sunday with a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators at the United Center.
It was the Blackhawks’ third win in a row and their third win over Nashville this season. The game also featured Ryan Hartman’s first NHL hat trick. Beloved actor Bill Murray was also in attendance at tonight’s game.
Let’s get it started! #CHIvsNSH pic.twitter.com/Y9dRPSP4Fc
— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 9, 2017
— #Blackhawks fans (@peeweepr915) January 9, 2017
@Blackhawk_Up the preds have damaged line up, Hawks needs to take advantage
— Blackhawks Fan Joe (@Chiguy8506) January 9, 2017
Panarin’s goal
GOAL: Panarin one-timer. 1-0
— Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) January 9, 2017
PENALTY KILL: Michal Kempny with a delay-of-game infraction.
— Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) January 9, 2017
Ladies and gentlemen, Bill Murray!! pic.twitter.com/DXuZrtSb0x
— Chicago Sports News (@ChiSportUpdates) January 9, 2017
The Predators get on the board soon after Panarin’s tally. 1-1. #CHIvsNSH
— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 9, 2017
@Blackhawk_Up i understand toughness but even #Carbomb scored
— Blackhawks Fan Joe (@Chiguy8506) January 9, 2017
Hammer time
HAMMERTIME!!
— {{{{sports,etc}}}}📎 (@ChiTownSports) January 9, 2017
HAMMERTIME 🔨🚨
— The Drunk Breadman (@Drunk_Panarin72) January 9, 2017
Hammer went 5 hole on Anisimov for that #Blackhawks goal. pic.twitter.com/ABNgwRU2Uh
— MLP (@Pappy_Hour) January 9, 2017
That’s Kane’s 6th point in his last 3 games. #Blackhawks
— Scott King (@ScottKingMedia) January 9, 2017
Kane now has 31 assists and 43 points in 43 games. Keith has 28 assists.
— Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) January 9, 2017
Love the hustle in #48.
— One Goal (@Blackhawks2014) January 9, 2017
Q and this season’s favorite Tootoo
Another crazy stat:
Hjalmarsson’s career-high shooting pct. in a full season is 4.7
This year?
12.5.#Blackhawks
— John Dietz (@johndietzdh) January 9, 2017
Wait…. hear me out….. If Toews is snake bitten now………@Blackhawk_Up then playoffs maybe?????
— Blackhawks Fan Joe (@Chiguy8506) January 9, 2017
Tootoo has played 5:12 already. He didn’t play more than 4:37 in his last four games.
— Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) January 9, 2017
Joel Quenneville coaching his 1,500th game this evening. #Blackhawks
— Tracey Myers (@TramyersCSN) January 9, 2017
Patrick Kane on Jordin Tootoo: “Toots was on fire tonight. He played a great game, was all over the puck.” #Blackhawks
— Scott King (@ScottKingMedia) January 9, 2017
Me: We’ve coached 1500 games.
Q: “We?”
Me: Couldnt have done it without me.
Q: Not really true.
Me: Here’s to 1500 more.
Q: Thx buddy.
— Coach Q’s mustache (@CoachQsMustache) January 9, 2017
@Blackhawk_Up ppl in Nashville have been campaigning for Saros to play more. It’s falling on deaf ears so far.
— Zach Schaefer (@kebzach) January 9, 2017
Hartman’s piles on goals
no idea what happened on this goal pic.twitter.com/Pb7lhdP9dp
— GIF Grand Maester (@myregularface) January 9, 2017
No doubt that’s a goal. Preds player knocked the net off, but puck was already across the line.
— Greg Boysen 📎 (@GregBoysen) January 9, 2017
After the frame by frame, that’s really tough to reverse.
— Jay Zawaski (@JayZawaski670) January 9, 2017
Eight #Blackhawks with a Point tonight:
72, 88, 51, 4, 2, 38, 14, 67
Multipoint Games:
Hartman 3 G
Kane 3 A
Hjalmarsson G, A
— Dan Vuko (@TheChiTownKid) January 9, 2017
Q on Hartman hat trick: “Pretty remarkable way to score 3 goals in a short amount of time.”#Blackhawks
— John Dietz (@johndietzdh) January 9, 2017
The Chicago Blackhawks will take the ice again Tuesday when they host the Detroit Red Wings. Check back in for a look ahead to that game.
