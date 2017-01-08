Chicago Blackhawks’ Twitter Reaction From 5-2 Win Over Predators

The Chicago Blackhawks defeated a Central Division rival Sunday, leading to some happy humans on Twitter

The Chicago Blackhawks continued their winning ways Sunday with a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators at the United Center.

It was the Blackhawks’ third win in a row and their third win over Nashville this season. The game also featured Ryan Hartman’s first NHL hat trick. Beloved actor Bill Murray was also in attendance at tonight’s game.

Panarin’s goal

Hammer time

Q and this season’s favorite Tootoo

Hartman’s piles on goals

The Chicago Blackhawks will take the ice again Tuesday when they host the Detroit Red Wings. Check back in for a look ahead to that game.

