Chicago Blackhawks’ “Soup And A Sandwich” A Comical Short

The Chicago Blackhawks are trying to make web series stars out of Brian Campbell and Artemi Panarin

This past Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks debuted a new web series titled “Soup And A Sandwich.” It features Soupy, Brian Campbell, and the Breadman, Artemi Panarin. The show will be Panarin and Campbell giving us their recommendations on soups and sandwiches.

Campbell was a marketing star when he was with the Blackhawks the first time around. He was featured in one of the cutest segments of the “Joey The Junior Reporter” series.

Hats off to the Blackhawks marketing department for making yet another fun marketing video. Most people do not know that Panarin is one of the funniest guys on the team, since English is not his first language.

Patrick Kane has stated at the last two Blackhawks conventions how funny Panarin is off the ice. Kane told a great story about when he surpassed Bobby Hull‘s Blackhawks consecutive points streak. Panarin was saying “expletive Bobby Hull, expletive Bobby Hull!” Kane laughed at these statements when he joined the goal huddle.

I will be reviewing the “Soap and Sandwich Episodes” On the three Star rating scale.

‘Soup And A Sandwich,’ Episode 1 review

Without further delay, here is the Episode 1 glance.

Rating: Second star. That’s right, the first episode got a second-star award right out of the gate. It was funny, it was clever and the actors really stole the show.

I gave it the second star because it had to introduce us to the characters and build for the future. You cannot score a goal in your first game unless you are Jonathan Toews.

The episode gave us insight to the players off of the ice. Campbell shared his dreams outside of hockey, while Panarin has really taken to the name the Breadman and it seems believable that he would always have bread with him.

In accordance with all great TV/web series, you always begin your season out with a double-episode premiere. I know this because I watch a ton of TV.

“Soup And A Sandwich” followed suit with a double episode. This episode also took the “Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back” approach in being a little darker with some conflict between our hosts. The second installment, like Empire, was better than the first.

Help yourself to a second serving of #SoupAndASandwich because we’ve got a double episode premiere on the stove today! pic.twitter.com/gtTSygtxR2 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 25, 2017

‘Soup And A Sandwich,’ Episode 2 review

Rating: First star. This episode was the Empire Strikes Back of “Soup And A Sandwich.” It had a tough act to follow, but it delivered in a big way. Panarin stole this episode with his deadpan expression when Campbell kept asking him to take a saltine cracker.

Here is some food for thought: Did anyone else think that soup looked horrible?

That is all for this week’s review. Look for our review next week for “Soup And A Sandwich.”

