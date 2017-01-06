Chicago Blackhawks Rumors: Jarome Iginla A Forward Option

The Chicago Blackhawks might be interested in adding a veteran forward

Rumors have surfaced recently that Colorado forward Jarome Iginla is being considered by the Chicago Blackhawks as a trade-deadline addition. Adrian Dater of Bleacher Report was the first to break the rumor.

Chicago considering Jarome Iginla as Hossa replacement — Adrian Dater (@adater) January 3, 2017

Dater would amend his statement on Iginla being a replacement.

Badly phrased: Iginla wouldn’t necessarily be to “replace” Hossa, but add depth in case his/others’ health becomes playoff issue — Adrian Dater (@adater) January 3, 2017

Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times said the move would require a lot of salary-cap maneuvering by both teams. The Blackhawks currently do not have enough space to acquire Iginla straight up.

Iginla is appealing for several reasons. He is veteran scorer with a proven track record of producing in his career. He does not have a long-term commitment after this season and has played well for multiple teams..

Iginla is in the last year of his contract with the Avs which owns him $5.3 million. The Blackhawks currently have have $811,468 in cap space available. At the trade deadline, the Blackhawks will have $1,927,238 in cap space.

Personally, I hope this is just a rumor because Iginla is not a player the Blackhawks need or should want. If you take a closer look at his numbers, they are sorely declining this season. Now this could be a product of the players around him, as he has played with Blake Comeau, John Mitchell, Carl Soderberg and Gabriel Landeskog this season. Those aren’t exactly Patrick Kane and Sidney Crosby.

Now to be fair, Iginla is the hot name out on the trade market because of Colorado’s struggles. He is also an expiring contract for a contender — a high-priced contract, but it does end after this year. He has also been linked to Calgary and Edmonton. As we get closer to the deadline, other teams will surface, I am guessing Boston and Pittsburgh being two teams.

A Brandon Saad-sized hole

If the Blackhawks make the move on Iginla, it will be trying to find a short fix for the Brandon Saad-size hole on the top line. The Blackhawks have not been able to fill his hole with anyone.

They have tried to fill with names such as Andrew Ladd, Tyler Motte, Ryan Garbutt and many others. Until Iginla is moved to the Blackhawks or someone else, the organization will have to look for internal options.

On Thursday, Spencer Abbott got his chance at first-line left wing. I was hopeful the kid would perform well so we can put the Iginla to the Blackhawks talk to bed.

