Chicago Blackhawks Roundtable: Team Worries And All-Star Wrapup

The NHL All-Star Game is behind us now, which means it’s time for Chicago Blackhawks fans to worry about their team again

What do you worry about most right now when you think of the Chicago Blackhawks? Something on the offense? On the defense? In net? Behind the bench? At the United Center concession stands?

That’s going to be one focal point of today’s Chicago Blackhawks roundtable. The “second half” of the season gets underway for the Blackhawks on Tuesday with a trip to San Jose. It’s really only the second half in name, as the Blackhawks have far surpassed the halfway point in games played, but you get the point.

Anyway, the Blackhawks clearly have some bugs to work out, as the offense has been streaky and holding leads has not been the team’s forte of late.

Let’s get to the pair of questions we lobbied to our stable of writers this week:

Question 1: What’s the biggest hole the Blackhawks need to fill in order to win consistently in the season’s second half (and postseason)?

Question 2: What was your favorite part of the NHL All-Star Weekend and why?

Let’s see what everyone had to say this week.

Greg Bradshaw

Question 1: There are definitely a few holes in the Blackhawks lineup. The team needs depth, but there’s always a price for that. More often than not it’s a gamble trading away potential key pieces to the team.

I know it sounds awesome possibly adding a name like Gabriel Landeskog, Matt Duchene, etc., but the price has to be right, and for big names it simply won’t be. It’s true that the Blackhawks have been thinner than ever in terms of depth, so the team needs to address that while preserving the future of the team.

Want your voice heard? Join the Blackhawk Up team!

Question 2: Similar to last year with Brent Burns and his kid scoring during the Shootout Challenge, this year Ryan Kesler shared a special moment with his child.

Seeing these athletes incorporate their children has been my favorite part of the All-Star Weekend. Although I don’t really care all that much for Kesler as a player, I could only imagine how big of a moment it was for him.

As fans we tend to forget that outside of hockey these are just regular human beings, fathers and husbands who genuinely care more about their kids than the money and the glory of showing off during showcases intended for such.

George Clifford

Question 1: The Blackhawks could really use another winger with a proven ability to score. A cap-friendly player, maybe past his prime, who’s having a good year like New Jersey’s P.A. Parenteau or Arizona’s Radim Vrbata would be a great fit for the ‘Hawks down the stretch.

Question 2: The Skills Competition, especially Fastest Skater, Skills Challenge Relay and the debut this year of the Four-Line Challenge. In contrast to the dopey 3-on-3 games, the players are actually giving it their very best to win the skill events and really showcase the amazing talent they offer in today’s NHL.

Unfortunately, the switch to a 3-on-3 format has done little to increase the generally moribund level of competition in the All-Star Game, where defenders try to stare opponents off the puck and the goalies only sheepishly wave at the puck as they’re falling to the ice. It was nice to see Arizona goalie Mike Smith make a game of it in the final.

Aaron Goldschmidt

Question 1: I think the Blackhawks still have a lot of premier talent on their team, it’s the desire that’s lacking. The goaltending has been good all year, the defense is deep and goal scoring has never been a problem.

Once the season starts winding down, the Blackhawks will kick it into gear like usual and begin to focus on the playoffs. But adding some size and grit to the bottom six would definitely help.

Question 2: I love the Fastest Skater competition. When you think All-Star Weekend, you probably think of guys gingerly skating up and down the ice shooting at wide-open nets, but you don’t get that in the Fastest Skater competition.

I was blown away with the explosiveness of Connor McDavid and some of the other emerging young players. Making the All-Star Game 3-on-3 with the divisions going against each other is another great way to make the weekend watchable.

Gail Kauchak

Question 1: To me, there is a pretty obvious answer to this question. The ’Hawks need to find a left wing to play on the top line with Jonathan Toews (and potentially Marian Hossa) at the trade deadline.

The “second” line of Artemi Panarin–Artem Anisimov–Patrick Kane is lethal, but if teams can concentrate on shutting it down, the ’Hawks are done for. They need to have a legitimate threat on the top line as well.

Adding a player who can complement Toews and Hossa like Brandon Saad did, and Patrick Sharp before him, would do wonders for the offense and the potential to make a deep run into the playoffs.

It might be argued that the ’Hawks need help on defense as well. But the fact that they recalled Gustav Forsling yesterday leads me to believe they are planning on handling this in-house.

Question 2: When they did a tribute to John Scott before the final game between the Metropolitan Division and the Pacific Division.

Nothing is going to beat last year’s John Scott story for a long, long time. By the way, Braden Holtby should have gotten MVP. Did you see how many great saves he made?! Wayne Simmonds?! Simmonds?! Whatever. Goalies always get the shaft.

Colin Likas

Question 1: A top-line left wing is required at the trade deadline. This is unfortunate, as it means the Blackhawks will have to give up worthwhile pieces if they wish to acquire such a player.

That is, unless they can find someone being wildly undervalued by a non-contender and help him realize his potential on the top six. But I don’t know that the Blackhawks have time to do that once they acquire said player at the trade deadline.

Lots of names have been tossed out — Jarome Iginla, Gustav Nyquist, Gabriel Landeskog, Matt Duchene, Tomas Tatar, P.A. Parenteau, just to name a few. It would be really interesting, to me, to see the Blackhawks acquire Tatar from the Detroit Red Wings.

He’s a restricted free agent after this season, for starters. He also makes less than $3 million a season right now, which is good news for the salary-cap-pressed Blackhawks.

He’s also a speedy guy who has top-six experience, is capable of producing points (career high is 56), doesn’t take a lot of penalties (104 in parts of six seasons) and — probably most importantly at this point — can possess the puck (career Corsi-for mark of 57.0).

Tatar is seeing the most defensive-zone starts of his career this season, which is still just 50.9 percent of his shifts. But he’s turning in a 51.3 Corsi-for mark. And considering the guy’s career zone starts are tilted toward the offensive end at a 58.2 percent margin, this would be a good look for the Blackhawks, who have some serious trouble managing the puck.

So you get Tatar on the top line with Jonathan Toews and Marian Hossa, shift Ryan Hartman and Richard Panik to the bottom six to create a more formidable bottom six in house, and you have a much healthier looking forward corps. The question, of course, is what goes the other way in a trade.

Question 2: Everything CM Punk did or said was my favorite part of the All-Star Weekend.

The former pro wrestler and current UFC fighter is a big-time Blackhawks fan, so much so he was a color commentator during the 2015 Cup parade. The guy is knowledgeable and passionate about hockey, so it’s great they got him involved in the All-Star Weekend.

Punk also has a rivalry with Bailey, the Los Angeles Kings’ mascot. This was hilariously evident here:

I finally got to meet the smartest and most talented person in @CMPunk ‘s family… hi @AJBrooks pic.twitter.com/52Sl3hZa3F — Bailey LA Kings (@BaileyLAKings) January 29, 2017

And here:

Thanks to my buddy @CMPunk for helping the East win Musical Chairs! #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/XEC4lKPMR2 — NJ Devil (@NJDevil00) January 28, 2017

And there was also this tidbit from the Chicago Sun-Times’ Mark Lazerus:

.@CMPunk bitching about the officiating in the mascot game. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 29, 2017

The All-Star Weekend is all about players and their families, no doubt. But it’s great to get serious fans like Punk (real name Phil Brooks, if you care) involved in the festivities.

Want your voice heard? Join the Blackhawk Up team!

Mario Tirabassi

Question 1: The Blackhawks have settled into the team that they are this season at the All-Star break: sound in net, reliable team offense, top-heavy defense.

The biggest holes left to fill would be a proven top-line left wing and a puck-moving, low turnover defenseman. Seeing as there is a log-jam defensively, adding another to the mix could get messy.

If the Blackhawks could find a top-liner like Tomas Tatar, Gustav Nyquist or James van Reimsdyk without selling the farm, they could be set up for a deep playoff run.

Question 2: Best part of the All-Star Weekend is the Skills Competition. It’s a chance for the best players in the world to showcase their raw talents, have friendly competition between each other and, what is most important for the league, show off their wide range of personalities.

The Skills Competition gives fans a closer look at the players in a more relaxed setting and sees them playing just like kids again.

This article originally appeared on