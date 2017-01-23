Chicago Blackhawks Roundtable: Presidents And Opposing Fans

This week’s Chicago Blackhawks roundtable is coming off and inspired by an inauguration weekend

We’re kicking off another week with another Chicago Blackhawks roundtable. And while Blackhawk Up is definitely not here to make any sort of political statement, we can have a question inspired by last weekend’s events in the U.S.

The country brought in a new president, leading us to wonder — which current Chicago Blackhawk would make the best U.S. president, if all the restrictions were cast aside?

But we couldn’t make it just about the presidency. We needed another question. Since the entire election campaign and everything that followed it was filled with opposing forces, that got us to thinking about opposing fan. Specifically, which group of opposing NHL fans do we find most tolerable, and which do we find least tolerable?

So, the two official questions for this week’s roundtable:

Question 1: Which Chicago Blackhawk do you think would make the best president (if there were no restrictions regarding citizenship, age, etc.) and why?

Question 2: Who are you favorite and least favorite opposing hockey fans to interact with and why?

Let’s see what our stable of Blackhawk Up writers had to say about these two queries.

Greg Bradshaw

Question 1: I think the obvious answer here is Jonathan Toews. Not only are we talking about a true leader on the ice but a man who gives back to the community and truly cares about the environment and health of the people.

There’s some serious problems in the United States today, so who better than “Captain Serious” to find a solution? Not to mention, a four-point night last night sure looks good. Maybe he can keep the hot hand!

Question 2: For my favorite fans to interact with, I’m going to go with Penguins fans. Seemingly every time “Blackhawks” and “Penguins” is mentioned in the same sentence, so is the ongoing debate on who has the better captain. I think we all know the answer there, right? It sure never gets old though.

The least favorite fan interaction goes to no fans other than the St. Louis Blues fans. There’s some hate there, no doubt about it, but also quite a bit of ignorance. I work with a guy who’s die hard, and had the audacity to tell me that the Blackhawks have a goaltending issue. Yeesh.

If having too much quality goaltending is a problem, then I guess the true hockey guru himself may be right. It’s pretty sad coming from a fan of a team whose starting goaltender can’t stay in net for a full three periods.

George Clifford

Question 1: Riding the Hart Trophy tsunami all the way to the White House, President Patrick Kane may find tough sledding ahead with the Eastern Conference currently holding sway over the West in the halls of congress.

But President Kane pointed to his highly productive alliance with powerful Russians Artem Anisimov and Artemi Panarin as a reason for optimism in the Central theater of operations.

With hostilities heating up, Secretary of Defense Duncan Keith promised the president every possible assist while Chief of Staff Joel Quenneville vowed to use the “nuclear option” only as a last resort.

Asked to comment on his strategy for this week’s war games in Los Angeles, the president offered only a conspiratorial “Say hello to my little friend” before rushing off to the United Center to crush an uprising by the pesky Canucks.

Question 2: Favorite: Columbus Blue Jackets. Surprisingly devoted, sophisticated and high-spirited fans without the nasty, alcohol-fueled malevolence often seen elsewhere.

Least favorite: Minnesota Wild. My native state, but home to fair-weather fans nowhere to be found during the tough times, but who come out in obnoxious force during the streaks. Face-value seats at the glass were available on game day during last year’s playoff series against the Stars. I checked.

Gail Kauchak

Question 1: Marian Hossa for president! Hossa is the ultimate professional and a true leader by example. His soft-spoken yet strong presence is felt both on and off the ice. Plus, his maturity and experience lead others to trust and respect him.

He’s been in the trenches, and has been around the league long enough to know what he’s doing, and what he’s talking about.

OK, maybe he should stick to the “doing” versus the “talking,” at least in the form of speeches to the media. He could easily be referred to as the Arnold Schwarzenegger of hockey. After years in the United States, he still speaks stilted English, with a strong accent. Even so, if Hossa proclaimed, “I’ll be back,” people would listen.

Question 2: Favorite — I personally don’t have much experience dealing with opposing fans. As a Chicago Blackhawks fan, you can pretty much surround yourself with the red, white and black and be good to go. My hubby, on the other hand, has been on some business trips where he’s attended a few Minnesota Wild games.

He describes Exel Energy Center as being very small, and therefore much more personal than the United Center. You can sit in the second level, and yet still feel like you can easily step out onto the ice.

He tells me the fans are very affable and easygoing. Although he’s never been there when the Wild play the ’Hawks. That could be a completely different story.

Least favorite — Philadelphia Flyers fans win this one by a landslide. They’ve always been an obnoxious bunch, but a prime example was in April of 2016. The Flyers were being throttled in a game by the Washington Capitals. To show their displeasure, fans started hurling giveaway wristbands out onto the ice.

Flyers players pleaded with them to stop, and the announcer urged them to “show some class.” None of this worked, and Philadelphia was hit with a delay of game penalty. Upon hearing this, the fans cheered, like they were proud of their accomplishment.

This kind of behavior shows no respect for the game, or the players who work so hard in the name of our entertainment.

Colin Likas

Question 1: Jonathan Toews is the easy answer, so let’s go with Brent Seabrook. He’s more of the strong and silent type, it seems. He was able to lead the Blackhawks’ clear and obvious leader in a difficult time during the 2013 postseason, showing he has some serious skill in dealing with strong personalities.

Seabrook also knows how to finish tough jobs and take matters into his own hands, scoring multiple winning and clutch playoff goals and throwing some big hits. He’s a doer versus a talker. But at the same time, he’s also familiar with media interactions and capable of giving thoughtful, reasoned responses.

President Seabs and Vice President Toews. Book it for 2020.

Question 2: I enjoy interacting with Detroit Red Wings fans. They’re a generally smart, hockey-knowledgeable group. And they know their team has a rich tradition, so when they give Blackhawks fans the business, it actually means something.

While these two teams don’t have the white-hot rivalry of the past, those previous experience always linger over current games for fans. It makes interactions between Blackhawks and Red Wings fans that much more entertaining and fun.

On the other side … that point I made about Wings fans being able to give the business and make it mean something. Yeah, St. Louis Blues fans are on the other side of that coin.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I like talking hockey with Blues fans. I like talking hockey with all fans, really. I work with multiple Blues fans, and they’re all really nice, intelligent people. It’s just … the barbs seem more angry and defensive since they haven’t won anything, and knowledge of the current team always seems to go back to Al MacInnis, Doug Weight and Brett Hull.

There’s little meaningful winning to go back on here, but Blues fans frequently try to act like their team has the Blackhawks’ number. Last season’s playoff series didn’t help that matter. Also, that powerplay “dance” is the stupidest thing in hockey. Period.

Double also, St. Louis is the only opposing hockey city I’ve gone to for a game where someone yelled at me, “Patrick Kane is a rapist!” That’s not necessarily pleasant. Or necessary.

Tim Lively

Question 1: Considering how much this past election season has shattered my faith in democracy, I’m loathe to even fathom potential president candidates, fantastical or otherwise. If I must answer though, rather than name names, I’ll say I’d like to see the U.S. take a page out of the NHL’s book and adopt a captain/two alternate captains model when it comes to POTUS.

It’s become increasingly apparent that just one person can’t address all the concerns of a nation as diverse as the U.S. Having an alternate president when the main president isn’t “on the ice” regarding certain issues might make sense, and provide a more dynamic form of leadership that a more dynamic country needs.

Question 2: Favorite opposing fans — Boston Bruins. I may be alone here, but all my interactions with Boston Bruins fans have been pretty positive. Maybe it’s from the solidarity in our respective MLB teams having gone through the historic World Series droughts, or the fact that the Bruins beat the Blackhawks’ then most hated rival in the Vancouver Canucks when they won the Stanley Cup in 2011, but I feel the cities of Chicago and Boston have always had more mutual respect as opposed to animosity towards each other.

Least favorite opposing fans — Vancouver Canucks. While my interactions have been limited, as far as visiting fans’ conduct at the Madhouse on Madison, Canucks fans by and large have been the worst. It never ceases to amaze me the audacity they have hurling the kinds of insults they do amidst a sea of red, white and black.

I feel that pity was the only thing that kept them from feeling the sharp end of Chelsea’s Dagger. Guess it’s to be expected from a fan base that rioted after its team lost the 2011 Finals …

Mario Tirabassi

Question 1: The easiest pick is Jonathan Toews for president. He already has a lake named after him, which I hear in Canada is a big deal. He shows that he is a selfless leader on and off the ice.

He’s charitable and a humanitarian, we can see that from the impact he has in the Chicago and Winnipeg communities. And he gives Abe Lincoln a run for his money in the chin-strap beard department. All good qualities a president should have in my book.

Question 2: Favorite — Detroit Red Wings. Since the relocation in conferences, the fire between the fan bases, at least in my experience, has simmered but the passion bewteen the teams is still there, which I love.

Worst fans to interact with — St. Louis Blues. Puke. Rather talk politics than talk hockey with Blues fans.

