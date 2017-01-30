Chicago Blackhawks’ Prospects Have Been Trade Bait All Year

The Chicago Blackhawks’ window for winning Stanley Cups may be closing, which is why NHL ice time has been awarded to young players to increase their stock

The Chicago Blackhawks’ superstars are in their prime, their veteran leaders aren’t getting any younger and their prospects have upside. These are are all reasons for the Blackhawks to go all in once again this season.

Great teams in sports know how to get to the top of the mountain and stay on top. For example, the Super Bowl LI bound New England Patriots have been the model franchise in the NFL for the last decade and a half. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have created a winning culture in Foxborough with the concept that nobody is bigger than the team.

Every year, the Patroits surround Brady with role players who are instructed to do their job, and when they do they win games. Because Brady makes other players around him better, ordinary players on the Patriots turn into great players in the eyes of other NFL teams.

Thus, the Patriots are able to sell high on the benefits of their system on role players and buy low on other talented players based on the failure of other teams’ systems.

I know, a lot of economics here, but this does make sense.

The Blackhawks, who share similar league-wide hatred in the NHL, can say the same about their system. With a large cast of role players who have moved on to other teams with significant raises, the Blackhawks continue to develop prospects and move them every year to help them contend for more Stanley Cups.

General manager Stan Bowman knows he doesn’t have 2-3 years to develop these players, but struggling teams do. Hence, Bowman knew all along that in order to compete for another Stanley Cup in 2017, he needed to replenish his trade ammunition to acquire more veteran help at the deadline.

Let’s look at why some of the Blackhawks’ young prospects will be on the move.

Blackhawks superstars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews aren’t kids anymore

Patrick Kane

Showtime, in his 10th NHL season, is coming off the best campaign of his career, earning the MVP of the league honor this past year. With Kane being one of the most entertaining players in the NHL, Blackhawks fans have been lucky to have him in Chicago by making even Blackhawks regula- season games must-see TV.

With Kane’s off-ice legal issues, some were afraid his career could have ended after serious allegations were made against him in the summer of 2015. Blackhawks management could have parted ways with Kane, but the historically family-friendly ’Hawks stood behind Kane.

Kane has been on a line for the past two years with Artem Anisimov and rookie of the year Artemi Panarin. His chemistry with Panarin have made them a dangerous dynamic in the Blackhawks’ transition game, and especially dangerous on the powerplay. With Panarin signing a bridge deal to be with the Blackhawks the next two seasons, the window to win is now.

Jonathan Toews

After struggling most of 2017 and in his 10th season in the league, Toews may have hit a wall with hockey.

Deep Stanley Cup runs, Olympic games, World Cup games and continuous training are all factors to Toews’ slowdown, but these high expectations were set by none other than Toews himself.

As captain of the Blackhawks, Captain Serious has always demanded excellence for himself and his teammates. Other young centermen around the league are knocking at the door of Toews’ top spot as one of the best two-way forwards as Toews closes in on 30 years old.

Every year there seems to be a spot on the top six that needs to be filled. In 2010 and 2013, the question was always who will center Kane’s second line.

The last two seasons, the question has been who is going to flank Toews on the first line. The ’Hawks have rotated almost every forward into that slot but haven’t been successful in finding Brandon Saad‘s replacement.

If a productive winger can be obtained via trade, the Blackhawks will again contend for another Stanley Cup.

Blackhawks veterans who have contributed to the team’s recent success are on the downslope of their careers

Brent Seabrook

Any Blackhawks fan who has been paying attention this year knows that Seabrook has taken a step back. His physicality and at times his reliability in the defensive zone have been questionable throughout the 2017 season.

Seabrook currently has a $6.8 million cap it over the next seven years, so he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

A lot of trade talk have been brought up about Seabrook and if his salary works on this team, but there is no way he gets moved. Seabs has been in the Blackhawks organization for the last 14 years and earned every penny of his new extension by being Mr. Clutch for the Blackhawks in the postseason.

His leadership in unquantifiable and will contribute to more success in the near future.

Marian Hossa

A lot of people thought Hossa’s career took a huge step back after he was put on the third line last year in the playoffs. His defense and backchecking still provided value on the Blackhawks even with his production down.

But this year is a different story. Without top goaltending and Hossa’s production, the Blackhawks may not be sitting in a playoff spot.

At 38 years old, Hossa has been in the league for 20 years, he has three Stanley Cups and he is a sure Hall of Famer in the NHL.

Even after two decades, he is still productive in what many call a young man’s game. After this year, Hossa’s salary is $1 million per year, which left many anticipating him retiring around this time.

Depending on Hossa’s health, there is no telling if he will call it quits, which gives more reason for the ’Hawks to try to get him one last Cup.

The Blackhawks decided to play some of their prospects in the NHL to possibly increase their trade value

Ryan Hartman

It’s tough to say whether the Blackhawks would part with hometown heroes Hartman or Vinny Hinostroza, but they may be potential trade pieces that land the ’Hawks a top-six forward rental.

Hartman was a late first-round pick in 2013 and has the size to be an NHL pro for years to come. Many thought his physicality would earn him a spot on the Blackhawks, but it has been his offensive production and lack of bad penalties that have kept him in the pros.

Nick Schmaltz

Since being sent down to the AHL, Schmaltz has shown he belongs in the NHL. Although not fully developed, the former North Dakota Fighting Sioux centerman shows flashes of great vision and scoring ability.

If you’re GM Joe Sakic of the Colorado Avalanche, Schmaltz has to be an appealing player to potentially add to your young roster. Especially with emerging star Tyson Jost in your system, who is also a North Dakota star.

Gustav Forsling

Forsling is another top prospect for the Blackhawks who got to see some NHL ice time. I’m not sure if they will move him just because he fits the ’Hawks system too well, but I wouldn’t be surprised considering the current log jam on the blue line.

Future draft picks

The Blackhawks have been public about keeping their draft picks for the 2017 Draft that is being held in Chicago, but I think that’s simply a deception.

I know the Blackhawks would much rather hoist the Stanley Cup at the draft than have all of their picks. It’s very much a possibility that some of this year’s picks and future picks will be traded at the deadline to boost the roster.

In conclusion, it’s clear the window to win is now and moves will be made for another Blackhawks strong playoff push.

