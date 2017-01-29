Chicago Blackhawks, NHL 3 Stars: Little To Be Happy For In Chicago

This week’s edition of the Chicago Blackhawks and NHL 3 Stars doesn’t have much positivity for our favorite team

Last week’s version of the Chicago Blackhawks and NHL 3 Stars handled the Blackhawks’ most recent victory, a triumph last Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks. Today, that leaves me with two ugly losses to take stats from.

The Blackhawks, after having not lost in regulation since 2014 a game in which they led entering the third period, pulled the trick twice last week, falling 5-2 to Tampa Bay after leading 2-1 and dropping a 5-3 decision to Winnipeg after leading 3-2.

So please excuse this week’s 3 Stars not being incredibly in-depth, as the Blackhawks didn’t give us a whole lot of good to highlight. When you give up 10 goals in two games, your goaltenders aren’t going to get a lot of love (though they were far from the sole reason the Blackhawks allowed so many tallies).

So we’ll stick with the regular skaters. Thankfully, we have some strong NHL performances from the past week to raise the median level as well.

Chicago Blackhawks’ 3 Stars

Third star: Duncan Keith. Interesting two games for Keith, as he led the team with two goals but also posted an ugly minus-3 rating. Keith has been getting burned a little more often this season than in many previous, leading some to believe he’s either conserving energy or struggling with the knee that had an offseason procedure performed on it.

Regardless, Keith had the second goal against Tampa Bay and the Blackhawks’ first goal, on the powerplay, against Winnipeg. He was also on the wrong end of a power move by Brian Boyle, along with Niklas Hjalmarsson, that allowed the Lightning forward to tie Tuesday’s game at 1.

Second star: Jonathan Toews. Things have gotten better for the captain of late in the scoring department. He managed a goal and an assist over the last two games, though both of those points came against Tampa Bay. He also won 55.6 percent of his faceoffs, a nice perk from last week’s dot struggles.

Again, though, he was another star who posted a negative rating, Toews checking in at minus-2. Sure, he’s not playing on a line that you’d conclude is in its final form, and few guys on the defense behind him are playing up to snuff right now. But from a two-way forward like Toews, you typically expect better.

First star: Tanner Kero. He might’ve had just a goal across the two games — while taking all of one shot on goal in the process — but Kero had a solid little stretch while many of his teammates seemed lost or ready for the All-Star break.

Kero posted a plus-1 rating, won 56.3 percent of his faceoffs and scored what would’ve been the game-winning goal against Winnipeg if the Blackhawks hadn’t had the bottom fall out late in the third period. He did take a minor penalty right after that goal, but nothing came of it for the Jets.

Kero has been trusted more in different situations, which is good considering he’s been playing well enough to get time across different situations. Some stability is welcome in Chicago.

Eastern Conference 3 Stars

Third star: Boston Bruins F Brad Marchand. The diminutive Marchand led the East with four goals in last week’s games, helping the Bruins defeat the Red Wings and Penguins. He had a powerplay strike against the Wings before tying the game midway through the third period with another tally.

Then, against the Penguins, Marchand had a shorthanded goal and another marker to drag the Bruins back from an early 2-0 deficit. For his strong scoring effort, Marchand gets a star.

Second star: Washington Capitals Fs Andre Burakovsky and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Since they’re from the same team, I’m handing out a dual second star. Burakovsky led the East last week with five points on the strength of four assists, while Kuznetsov potted three goals and added an apple.

This all came in two games as well, since the Caps were shut out by Ottawa 3-0 in their middle game last week. In a 6-1 rout of Carolina, Burakovsky had three assists while Kuznetsov netted a goal and an assist. The duo added to their aforementioned totals in a 5-2 thumping of New Jersey.

First star: Toronto Maple Leafs G Fredrik Andersen. The Andersen in Toronto experience got off to a so-so start. But like his teammates, Andersen picked up his play heading into the break.

Toronto posted consecutive 4-0 victories over Calgary and Detroit, and Andersen was in net for both. He recorded 48 saves on as many shot attempts for a pair of shutouts across three days. To boot, he added an assist Nikita Soshnikov‘s goal against the Wings.

Western Conference 3 Stars

Third star: San Jose Sharks F Patrick Marleau. Guess who the Blackhawks get to see right out of the break? Yeah, this guy. To be fair, he had one obscene period 20 minutes of hockey to boost his league-leading six points last week, including five goals.

Heading into the third period against Colorado tied at 1, Marleau rattled off three consecutive goals in less than eight minutes. He then followed an Avs strike with his fourth goal of the night. He’d add a goal and a helper over the Sharks’ next two games, as they nearly carried a seven-game win streak into the break.

Second star: Los Angeles Kings G Peter Budaj. There were some ridiculous goaltending stats in the Western Conference this week. Budaj had some of them, posting two wins and a shutout last week.

Budaj recorded a .979 save percentage and 0.50 goals-against average while stopping 46 of 47 shots in wins against New Jersey (3-1) and Carolina (3-0). For a team scrapping and clawing in the playoff race, those were two key performances.

First star: Edmonton Oilers G Cam Talbot. But topping Budaj’s stats was Talbot, a guy who’s had some success in the past but seems to have trouble sustaining it. We’ll see how well he can sustain a two-win week that saw him post a shutout as well.

Talbot notched a .983 save percentage and 0.50 goals-against average when he backstopped the Oilers to wins against Anaheim and San Jose on back-to-back nights. He halted 58 of 59 shots over the course of those two games, propelling the Oil into a tie for first in the Pacific.

