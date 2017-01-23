Chicago Blackhawks, NHL 3 Stars: El Capitan Gets Going

After tough losses to Washington and Minnesota, the Chicago Blackhawks have responded winning their last three games. More importantly, captain Jonathan Toews is finding the scoring sheet again.

The calendar year 2017 didn’t start exactly the way the Chicago Blackhawks wanted, but since the loss in the outdoor game to the Blues, the Blackhawks have won 7 of their last 9 games.

Of those last 9, 5 of the games were decided by one goal. Soon, bubble teams will be jockeying for playoff position and the competition will ramp up, but the Blackhawks have put themselves in a great playoff position midway through the season.

Most of the production this season has been coming from the Artemi Panarin-Artem Anisimov-Patrick Kane line, but this past week has shown a little more.

It was a delight seeing younger forwards Vinnie Hinostroza and Tanner Kero get rewarded in the game versus Colorado, and also watching Brian Campbell and Corey Crawford reach career milestones.

Let’s discuss the three stars of the week for the Blackhawks and others around the NHL.

Blackhawks’ Three Stars

Third Star: Marian Hossa

After shutting down for a few games, Marian Hossa continues his great season that has transcended age. In the last 5 games, Hossa has 2 goals and 3 assists. Of those goals was the game-winning goal in Boston with 2 minutes left in regulation on a beautiful pass from Tanner Kero.

Many of us had concerns with Hossa coming into this year since he was playing on the third line last year in the playoffs. At 38 years old, Hossa is proving his doubters wrong by scoring 18 goals with 12 assists.

He also still back-checks at full speed and possesses the puck in the offensive zone better than almost anybody on the team. There isn’t a better player to lead by example for all the young forwards on this Blackhawks team than Hossa.

Second Star: Scott Darling

Winning games in the NHL isn’t easy. Winning games on the road in the NHL isn’t easy. Getting a shutout on the road with 30 saves is pretty darn impressive.

Scott Darling did so Friday night against a pretty good Bruins team. With that win, Darling’s record improves to 18-12-4 with a save percentage of .928 and a goals-allowed average of 2.21. The Blackhawks are so very lucky to have two goalies the team can trust on any given night.

I remember Ray Emery having some good games, as well as Antti Raanta every once in a while. But most of the time we cringe when we hear the phrase backup goalie.

But Darling has become a fan favorite. Being a local kid, people have supported him and appreciate his attitude towards winning. Whether he stays with the Blackhawks or ends up hitting the free agent market, Darling will always be respected in this city.

First Star: Jonathan Toews

Last night, captain Jonathan Toews had a four-point game with 1 goal and 4 assists. He scored the go-ahead goal against the Canucks that helped the ’Hawks win their third game in a row.

Before the games against Vancouver, Toews had just 4 points in the last 9 games. Having one of his slower starts to a season, Toews has been criticized for not contributing enough considering his production in the past and his league-high annual salary.

The good thing for the Blackhawks is we haven’t seen the best of Toews yet this year and hopefully he has found his stride.

Even though his points took a spike, an area that has been a struggle for Toews the last 5 games has been the faceoff circle. His faceoff percentage the last 5 games has only been above 50 twice.

Luckily, the Blackhawks have been able to sneak out a lot of close games and have been racking up points in unconventional ways. Let’s hope that this is the turning point for Toews.

Honorable Mention: Dennis Rasmussen

Much like the offensive line of a football team, grinders don’t get too much praise because much of their work isn’t quantifiable. Rarely do we notice a guy who is averaging 10 minutes of ice time and has 1 point in his last 5 games, but Dennis Rasmussen is owed some recognition.

At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Rasmussen is the perfect apprentice of Marcus Kruger. Kruger was recently awarded a $9 million contract for his penalty killing and defensive capabilities, both characteristics Rasmussen does well.

In the last couple games, Rasmussen has been noticeable by getting the puck deep and winning puck battles in the corners. His efforts have been converted into production and represent exactly the type of player the ’Hawks will need come playoff time.

3 Stars: Eastern Conference

Third Star: T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals

T.J. Oshie continues to prove he is one of the league’s top scorers, not just a shootout specialist during the Olympic games. In the last 5 games, Oshie has scored 4 goals and 4 assists. He has been a large contributor for the Capitals being the best team in the league and winning so many games in a row. It’s strange that the Blues gave up on him, but us Blackhawk fans aren’t complaining that he’s out of the Central Division.

Second Star: Thomas Greiss

In a year where the Islanders can’t seem to compete in the East, a bright spot has been the performance of Thomas Greiss. After waiving Jaroslav Halak, the Islanders have turned to 30-year-old Greiss to be their No. 1 goalie. In the last three games, Greiss is 2-0-1 with a .980 GAA and a .971 save percentage. Those two wins were both shutouts against Dallas and Boston.

First Star: Conor Sheary

Sheary has been reaping the benefits of playing on an offensively-loaded Pittsburgh Penguins team. The 24-year-old winger has scored 6 goals with 3 assists and is a plus-6 in the last five games. On the year, Sheary has 17 goals and 17 assists, having a strong sophomore season with the Pens. His plus-6 plus/minus shows his ability to score and his attention to his defensive game.

3 Stars: Western Conference

Third Star: Ryan Miller

Miller has had a great week despite the loss to the Blackhawks on Sunday. In his last 3 games, Miller is 2-1 with a .960 save percentage and a 1.34 GAA. Miller had one shutout against the Predators and has been seeing at least 30 shots a night. His efforts should be noticed more around the league, especially considering he has had few opportunities to play for a contender.

Second Star: Sean Monahan

Monahan has had a great week, scoring 2 goals and 7 assists in the past five games. As a pass-first centerman, Monahan has the skill and determination to be the captain of the Flames for years to come. His durability the last two seasons has also been impressive, missing only one game in each year. Hopefully his skill can be showcased more in the coming years with a playoff appearance or two.

First Star: Radim Vrbata

Playing on one of the bottom-feeder teams in the Western Conference (Arizona), Vrbata’s stock has been high from scoring 2 goals and 7 assists in the last six games. Making just $1 million, Vrbata will most likely be traded at the deadline to help a contender, possibly the Blackhawks. He, Thomas Vanek and Michael Grabner have been some of the top bargains of the year considering their recent production.

This article originally appeared on