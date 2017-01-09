Chicago Blackhawks, NHL 3 Stars: 2017 Starts With A Bang

The Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane hit career milestones and new stars emerged in 2017’s first week of action

The early days of 2017 revealed stellar performances around the NHL, including career milestones for the Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane and impressive work from some of the league’s emerging stars.

In this week’s 3 Stars segment, we’ll commend three Blackhawks and three players from both the Eastern and Western conferences for their work over the last week’s action.

After starting 2017 with an uninspired 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic, the Chicago Blackhawks bounced back with consecutive one-goal wins over the Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes and followed that with a 5-2 victory against Nashville on Sunday.

The Blackhawks have posted an impressive record of 16-6-5 in 27 games decided by only one goal, and they head into Tuesday’s tilt against Detroit still perched atop the Western Conference.

(Note: These three stars for each category were decided prior to Sunday’s action.)

Chicago Blackhawks’ 3 Stars

Third star: Artem Anisimov. Posting his third multi-goal game of the season, Anisimov scored twice Thursday night against Buffalo to keep the ‘Hawks alive in Chicago’s come-from-behind 4-3 overtime victory.

Just 18 seconds after Chicago fell behind 2-1 on a powerplay goal by Buffalo’s Kyle Okposo, Anisimov tied the game with a nifty turnaround wrister from the right circle. Then, with the Blackhawks trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Anisimov banged home a rebound to send the game to overtime, which ended 56 seconds later with Patrick Kane’s game-winning goal.

Second star: Duncan Keith. Notching an assist in each of the past three games, Keith now has 27 helpers on the season, second among NHL defensemen. His breakout pass to Artemi Panarin led to Chicago’s early lead in the Winter Classic, and he ignited the play against Buffalo that ended with Anisimov’s game-tying score late in regulation.

But it was Keith’s ultra-skilled keep-in at the blue line that led to Panarin’s second-period powerplay goal against the Hurricanes and showed once again the two-time Norris Trophy winner still ranks among the NHL’s elite defensemen.

First star: Patrick Kane. With one goal and three assists in his last two games, Kane ranks second in the NHL with 29 helpers and fifth with 41 points. His overtime goal Thursday night against Buffalo was his fourth game-winning goal this season and 48th of his career, which ties him with Stan Mikita for third most in franchise history.

Playing in his 700th career game Friday night against Carolina, Kaner made a masterful rink-wide pass thru traffic to get the assist on what proved to be the game-winning goal. Kane ended the week with nine multi-point games this season.

Eastern Conference 3 Stars

Third star: Toronto F James van Riemsdyk. With one goal and seven assists over four games, van Riemsdyk notched two points more than any other player in the NHL last week. His five powerplay points also led the league as the Maple Leafs are fighting to stay within striking distance of an Eastern Conference wild-card slot.

Producing three multi-point performances last week, van Riemsdyk has 33 points on the season.

Second star: Toronto C Auston Matthews. Matthews started 2017 with a bang, scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to send Toronto past Detroit 5-4 in the Centennial Classic. The legitimate Calder Trophy candidate also notched the game-winner Friday night against New Jersey for his fourth GWG of the season.

Matthews posted two multi-point games last week, and his 21 goals on the season is good for second in the Eastern Conference.

First star: New York Rangers F Michael Grabner. Speed reigns supreme in the NHL these days, but Grabner skates in a class by himself. With a stunning display of speed and talent in consecutive wins over Philadelphia and Columbus last week, Grabner put up two goals and an assist in each game.

His game-winner Saturday night against the Blue Jackets with 16.5 seconds remaining in the third period sent NHL Network commentator Kevin Weekes into an on-air frenzy — after intercepting a pass inside the Rangers’ blue line, Grabner blew past two defenders and made a fool of goalie Curtis McElhinney. You have to see it to appreciate the speed he generates. Wow!

Western Conference 3 Stars

Third star: Minnesota C Mikko Koivu. Koivu’s three goals and one assist over the past two games helped the Wild avoid a “dead-cat bounce” after Columbus snapped Minnesota’s 12-game win streak on New Year’s Eve.

He scored both the game-tying goal and the game-winner in the Wild’s 5-4 win over San Jose Thursday night, then earned a huge assist on Zach Parise’s late goal that sent the game to overtime and earned a valuable point Saturday night in a 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Koivu’s 28 points ranks fourth on the team as the Wild hang tantalizingly close behind the Blackhawks in the Central Division with four games in hand.

Second star: Winnipeg F Nikolaj Ehlers. Ehlers had an assist and four goals last week as the Jets won two of three games to stay in the fight for a Western Conference wild-card slot. His two goals Tuesday night included the game-winner in the Jets’ 6-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Ehlers leads the Jets with 22 assists, and his 36 points ranks second on the team.

First star: St. Louis F Vladimir Tarasenko. During his current three-game scoring streak, Tarasenko notched two goals (including the game-winner) against the Blackhawks, and one goal each in a 4-2 loss to Carolina and the 4-3 win over Dallas. His 20 goals and 43 points are both tops for the Blues and rank third and second, respectively, in the Western Conference.

With Tarasenko, the Blues have one of the league’s top snipers, and that makes them a very formidable opponent.

