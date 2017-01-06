Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Overtime Is Ok

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! After losing 3 out their last 4 games, and trailing the Buffalo Sabres for most of the third period. An overtime victory to get the ship moving in the right direction was Ok in my book!

The Chicago Blackhawks weren’t in desperation mode for a victory, but they needed one pretty badly after limping into 2017, and then losing the Winter Classic to the St. Louis Blues.

It didn’t look to be their night either when the Chicago Blackhawks were dominating the play most of the night against the Buffalo Sabres, but the Sabres were getting the opportunistic goals while getting outshot badly by the Hawks.

The good thing for Chicago Blackhawks fans is that on a lot of nights, the Hawks find a way to win games especially against opponents that they should defeat like the Buffalo Sabres.

Last night, Patrick Kane late in the third period just threw a puck to the net that got deflected a couple of times before Artem Anisimov was able to bang in the rebound for the game tying goal. It was Anisimov’s 2nd of the game and 18th on the season which is in the Top 5 of all goal scorers in the NHL.

The Hawks were able to get it to overtime because of that goal, and then Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews dominated the ice in overtime with Kane finally banging home a rebound for the Game winner.

In the end no one cares how these games are won in April, it only matters in the standings and playoff positioning so that’s why overtime was ok last night!

