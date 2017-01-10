Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Old Rivals

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Detroit Red Wings are back in Chicago tonight which means two old rivals get to face-off one more time at the United Center.

I’m not going to lie, I miss playing the Detroit Red Wings 4-5 times a season and being our biggest rival. It just doesn’t seem right especially after that great 7 game series in 2013! I mean no one can forget Brent Seabrook‘s game winner and Dave Bolland huge check right?

Now all we get is the St. Louis Blues as our biggest rivals, and even though they beat us last year in the playoffs, it still doesn’t seem like they are our biggest rival sometimes.

The Red Wings though are on the decline, and if the playoffs started now they would be missing the playoffs for the first time since the 1990 season ended. Granted, the last few years they have just snuck into the party, but this season doesn’t look too good for the streak to hit 26 years.

That being said it’s still a fun game for everyone at the United Center just to yell these words.

For years, Detroit was the dynasty and the Chicago Blackhawks was the little brother, but now the roles have reversed and it’s sure nice to be the team in the middle of a dynasty right now.

Here are some Chicago Blackhawks morning links to start your Gameday!

