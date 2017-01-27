Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Late Jet Strike

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! For the second game in a row a late rally by the opposition left the Chicago Blackhawks with a loss and no points on the evening.

Every year the Chicago Blackhawks seem to have a team that they struggle against that they have no business struggling against, and this year it’s the Winnipeg Jets.

The Blackhawks have failed to pick up a point against the Jets this season, but late into the third period last night things finally looked like they were about to change with the Chicago Blackhawks holding a 3-2 lead after fighting back from an early 2-0 hole in the first period.

For the second straight game, the Chicago Blackhawks have up 3 or more goals in the third period with last night’s 3 goals all coming with less than 5 minutes remaining in the contest.

The Hawks always seem to go into a big of a funk this time of year around the All-Star break, but them losing two games with a third period lead isn’t really in their DNA under Joel Quenneville. The good news for the Hawks is they have a few days off to rest up and regroup, the bad news is they are losing points to Minnesota and slipping further behind them in the standings.

Here are some Chicago Blackhawks morning links to start your morning.

