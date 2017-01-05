Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links-Hossa Is Back

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks host the Buffalo Sabres tonight for their only visit to the United Center this season.

The Chicago Blackhawks have been in a real funk lately which kind of goes hand in hand with the Marian Hossa injury.

The injury bug has hit the Chicago Blackhawks very hard this season with Jonathan Toews and Corey Crawford missing extended periods of time, but they have been able to weather the storm all year long. Well, that’s until the Hossa and Marcus Kruger injuries, and the St. Louis Blues game was evident that they miss #81.

So, now Marian Hossa is back in the lineup tonight so we’ll see if the return of the Future Hall of Famer will change the Chicago Blackhawks fortunes that have been pretty dismal lately. The Hawks have been missing his possession dominate game, and even more than that just scoring goals which have come few and far in between.

The wild card for tomorrow night will be Spencer Abbott who arrived yesterday from Rockford to give some offense to the bottom six. Who knows if this is just a game or two experiment or if he can gain some traction, but i’m excited to see him play tonight!

Here are some Chicago Blackhawks morning links to start your game day!

See and hear what Joel Quenneville had to say about the return of Marian Hossa to the lineup tonight (Blackhawks)

Why sending Tyler Motte to Rockford makes sense right now for the Chicago Blackhawks (Second City)

Spencer Abbott will be in the lineup tonight against the Sabres (CSN)

Even after a decade of them, there is still something romantic about the Winter Classic games (USA)

Here’s One Big Thing, The Winter Classic should stick around for good (ESPN)

The Chicago Blackhawks are still a work in progress as the calendar turns to 2017 (Sun-Times)

Why Tyson Jost is not going to save the day for the Colorado Avalanche (Mile High Sticking)

A lot has happened in Dallas since Jamie Benn left the lineup hurt (Blackout Dallas)

Team USA will play for the Gold at the World Juniors (Puck Daddy)

