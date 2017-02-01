Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Hello February

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks schedule finally gets to February which means that they only have a couple more months to get everything squared away before April and the playoffs come calling.

This has been one strange season watching the Blackhawks, they have picked up a lot of points but they have never felt like a dominant team this season. They haven’t dominated puck possession like they normally do year in and year out, yet as most Joel Quenneville teams do, they have found a way to pile up points.

Now with the dog days of winter ahead of us in February, the home stretch is still out of sight but this is the time of year that they need to start figuring things out if they are going to make a deep run in May and June.

They already have players on the Top 100 of All-time, but with their pedigree already they have a chance to become true NHL legends that kids will be talking about for generations if they can win another Stanley Cup or two.

It’s February which means there will be talks of shadows tomorrow, but until then here are some Chicago Blackhawks morning links to start your Wednesday morning.

