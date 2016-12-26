Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Happy Returns

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! It’s the day after Christmas which means enjoy those long lines starting today returning everything that didn’t pass the grade yesterday.

The older I have gotten, I’m not sure what surprises me more. Is it the amount of people that are out shopping Thanksgiving night and into Black Friday or the lines you will see today of everyone returning the unwanted gifts. I guess this is why gift cards have become such a popular gift.

Anyways, while we are talking about returns, how do you feel the Chicago Blackhawks are doing this season with their returns from trades? Stan Bowman has made a ton of moves this year and well every year since taking over in 2010, and to be honest I thought this was a season that the Hawks would struggle.

They haven’t struggled at all though, and they sit a top of the Central Division and the Western Conference which still makes me wonder how good this team is this year. Are they really Stanley Cup quality this year, or is this regular season been just a tease?

The hardest part about judging them this year is they haven’t been completely healthy, and yet they are still on top. The other thing is that Jonathan Toews hasn’t found any kind of scoring touch this year (if you throw out his goal in the last game), and although Patrick Kane is right around a point a game player again this year he really hasn’t had a breakout stretch.

Will the kids still be able to contribute for an entire season? Will the Hawks stay on top of the West? These are some of the questions that will be fun to see answered the next few weeks.

Here are some Chicago Blackhawks morning links to kick off the last week of 2016!

