Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Happy New Year

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks are in St. Louis for the Winter Classic as the calendar turns to 2017.

The calendar finally says goodbye to 2016 which I think just about everyone was happy to see disappear at the strike of midnight last night.

The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be playing another outdoor game tomorrow if the weather holds up, and with it will be another dose of have the Hawks played in too many of these games, and have the outdoor games been overdone.

The one thing for me is that it’s awesome to watch the Chicago Blackhawks play in different venues whether it’s indoor or outdoor. I think a lot of people my age like to see how many different stadiums they have been to, especially to watch their favorite team play.

I wish I was at Busch Stadium tomorrow to watch the Blackhawks play, I could check off another Stadium off my list even if it wasn’t to watch a baseball game. I did see the Cardinals lose to the Willie Stargell led Pittsburgh Pirates at old Busch Stadium years ago.

Anyways, back to the calendar changing to 2017 which means it’s an odd year which means the Chicago Blackhawks should be winning a Stanley Cup this June….Right??

Hopefully, but in the meantime they need to just pick up some more points tomorrow in their quest for a playoff spot this year!!

Here are some Chicago Blackhawks morning links to kick off your New Year Morning!

The Alumni Game yesterday showed us why this has been such a great rivalry for years (Verdi)

Watch and Listen to Troy Murray has he was mic’d up at the Alumni Game (Blackhawks)

The Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 8-7 in the Alumni Game Saturday (Fox)

10 Most important moments of 2016 Chicago Blackhawks style (Committed Indians)

Jimmy Waite is proud of how steady Corey Crawford and Scott Darling have been in net this season (CSN)

The NHL is not concerned about the weather on Monday in St. Louis…yet (NHL)

Bryan Bickell is staying positive in his fight against MS (Sun-Times)

What’s In and What’s Out in the NHL in 2017 (Puck Daddy)

This article originally appeared on