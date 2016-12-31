Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Goodbye 2016

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! Today as we all know is the last day of 2016, and to be quite honest this year can’t go away soon enough.

It’s been well documented about all of the all-time greats that have passed away this year with Muhammad Ali heading that list, but it’s not just celebrities that left us this year.

The shot at watching the Chicago Blackhawks repeat left us in April of this year when they lost Game 7 in St. Louis during the opening round of the 2016 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Hawks players and their fans never thought they were going to lose to the Blues, but that is exactly what happened and no repeat Stanley Cups were going to happen in 2016.

In the calendar year of 2016 we also said goodbye to Teuvo Teravainen who along with Brandon Saad figured to be in the Chicago Blackhawks plans for years to come, but in the end they were let go well before their prime due to the salary cap.

Granted we got to witness a Chicago Cubs World Series Championship in 2016, I’m still very happy that this is the last day of the year because 2017 has to be a better year.

So here you go, the final Chicago Blackhawks morning links of 2016!

What did Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville have to say about Patrick Kane picking up his 700th point (Blackhawks)

Watch Michal Kempny score his first NHL goal against the Carolina Hurricanes (Second City)

Here is a preview of the Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues Alumni Game at the Winter Classic (CSN)

Is the Winter Classic worth more than 2 points this season? (WLS)

Ryan Kesler is the latest to target Johnny Gaudreau (Pro Hockey Talk)

A quick look at this week’s Jersey Fouls (Puck Daddy)

This article originally appeared on