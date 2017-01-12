Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Crawford’s Praise

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! In the past couple of days we found out which NHL stars will be going to the NHL All-Star game, and fittingly so Corey Crawford will be on of the Chicago Blackhawks at the All-Star Game.

When you look at all of the stats this season from the Chicago Blackhawks, one could add up that there is no way the Chicago Blackhawks should be sitting on top of the Central Division and the Western Conference around the halfway point.

The one stat that does show why they should be is the goalie stats which Corey Crawford is dominating. Granted, he probably won’t even be a Vezina trophy finalist at the end of the season, but it’s because of his play and Scott Darling‘s play in Crawford’s absence that the Blackhawks have been able to continue to chalk up victories this year.

The Hawks are on a 4 game winning streak currently, and they face off against the streak killing Washington Capitals on Friday night, but you can trace back almost every win to some timely and great saves by Crawford.

The fact that Crawford is finally beating out perennial all-star Pekka Rinne shows that the tide has turned around in the NHL from Crawford wins a lot of games because he plays for the Chicago Blackhawks to the Chicago Blackhawks win a lot of games because Corey Crawford is in net for them every night.

Crawford has two Stanley Cups to his name, and the Hawks will need him to play like this through the spring if there is a third one to go on the mantel!

Here are some Chicago Blackhawks morning links to start your Thursday morning.

