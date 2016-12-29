Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Breadman Stays

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks made the Holidays a little bit brighter on Wednesday when they announced that Artemi Panarin signed a 2 year extension.

The Chicago Blackhawks and Stan Bowman getting Artemi Panarin to sign a 2 year bridge deal was fantastic news while most of us were about to sit down to dinner on Wednesday night.

The Breadman has put up some great statistics since he arrived in Chicago last season. He measures up with Patrick Kane through his first 117 games in the NHL.

First 117 career games

Patrick Kane (age 18-20): 37 G, 76 A, 113 Pts

Artemi Panarin (age 23-25): 45 G, 69 A, 114 Pts#Blackhawks — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) December 28, 2016

The bridge deal is some really great news especially when the Blackhawks got burnt by the Brandon Saad negotiations. When you read or talked to anyone a few years ago, they expected Saad to be part of the core for years to come. Granted, the Hawks got Artem Anisimov in the deal but let’s be honest Saad was a core type player that got away mainly because of his agent.

Saad told his agent to get the best deal possible, while it appears that Panarin wanted to stay in Chicago and play alongside Patrick Kane which really isn’t a terrible option at 6 million a season.

So with a lot of hand wringing about the Hawks losing Artemi Panarin at the end of this season over, the Hawks can now concentrate on winning during this current Championship window!

Here are some Chicago Blackhawks morning links to start your morning!

