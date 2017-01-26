Chicago Blackhawks Morning Links- Big Break Coming

Good morning Chicago Blackhawks fans! The Chicago Blackhawks are one game away from the All-Star Game break which if you watched the third period of the Tampa Bay Lightning game!

The Chicago Blackhawks didn’t have the best third period the other night, and tonight they face a team that they have totally struggled against this season in the Winnipeg Jets.

The Blackhawks now trail the Minnesota Wild by 2 points in the standings and 3 games in hand which always seems to be the case this time of year. The problem with the standings right now is that if the playoffs started right now, the Chicago Blackhawks would be facing the St. Louis Blues in the opening round of the playoffs again.

The Chicago Blackhawks get almost a week off if your name isn’t Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith or Corey Crawford. A break is what the Hawks really look like they need right now before the home stretch towards April.

The Hawks are starting to get normal contributions from their Captain which makes them a much dangerous team then when they are just counting on Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin.

Either way the Chicago Blackhawks could use 2 points tonight against the Winnipeg Jets tonight, and here are some morning links to kick off your Gameday!

