Chicago Blackhawks Marian Hossa Turns 38 Today

Chicago Blackhawks Marian Hossa has been with the Chicago Blackhawks since 2009 when he signed a 12 year contract. It’s 2017 and he’s still playing at a high level, and today he turns 38 years old.

When the Chicago Blackhawks signed Hossa way back when some questioned if he would ever come close to playing out his contract. The thing is with 4 years remaining on his contract he doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon, especially after a longer summer break this past year when the Hawks bowed out of the playoffs in the first round.

Of course, Hossa isn’t getting any younger as he turns 38 today, but he’s still been worth every penny of his contract that he inked with Dale Tallon back in the summer of 2009. Hossa has helped the Chicago Blackhawks to 3 Stanley Cups since arriving, and he’s scored some of the most memorable goals in recent history including the Game winner against the Nashville Predators in 2010 which in my minds is one of the most important wins in Hawks history.

Of course the Chicago Blackhawks were able to carry the momentum of that win all the way to the Stanley Cup Championship when they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers for the first Cup win since 1961! It was Hossa that Jonathan Toews handed the Stanley Cup to first after the huge OT win in Game #6!

Marian Hossa has been in the NHL for 20 seasons now, and for the first time in his career he’s played for the Blackhawks longer than he played his first 7 seasons with the Ottawa Senators. He’s scored 1,114 points in his NHL career scoring 515 times with 599 assists.

Hossa is closing in on 400 points in his Blackhawks career. Here are the stats that he’s amassed wearing a Blackhawks jersey

Games-499

Goals-176

Assists-219

Points-395

Shorthanded Goals-17

Stanley Cups-3

When speaking about Hossa, I wish he had won a Selke during his prime when he was one of the best two-way players in the NHL, but that award at the time only goes to centers.

As we speak, everyone says that Hossa is a Hall of Famer and I agree with that assessment. My fear is that when his career is over the arguement against him will be he never won a big time Award and he wasn’t even a perennial All-Star. One thing he’s been is a Stanley Cup champion, and that’s something they will never take away from him!!

Anyways, Happy Birthday Hoss!!

