Chicago Blackhawks Lose Winter Classic Again

The Chicago Blackhawks played another outdoor game, and in the end the team lost another outdoor game in January.

The Chicago Blackhawks jumped out to an early lead, but they never scored again so here are 5 thoughts on the Winter Classic and the loss to the St. Louis Blues at Busch Stadium.

5. Get Rid Of The Overhead camera

The worst part of the entire game was the overhead camera. I understand the need for different angles when big games are being played, but use them for replays not live action, or if it is live only use it for short sequences not long stretches. The view is very distracting.

4. Weather Never Materialized

There were plenty of different forecasts out there during the last few days, but the weather held off which worked out for everyone involved.

The weird part of the broadcast was when they put up all the weather problems they have had during the Winter Classic. Of course Mother Nature is going to be a factor every year when the game is outdoors.

3. Corey Crawford was Great!

Corey Crawford probably won’t be a Vezina finalist again this season, but if you watched the game from start to finish Crawford was sensational!

Crawford has been great all year long which has been needed, because the offense hasn’t found their way for the past few weeks since Marian Hossa has been missing from the lineup. The question is can Crawford keep this up all season long.

2. When Will Patrick Kane explode

The biggest issue for the Blackhawks offense might be Jonathan Toews not finding his game, but to me the real problem is that Patrick Kane hasn’t taken over many games this year. He dominated the final period against the Nashville Predators, but on Monday he made a lot of plays, but it doesn’t feel the same as last year when he took over games for the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Chicago Blackhawks and their offense need #88 to start playing like it’s 2015-2016 again!

1. I Like The Outdoor Games

Many people poo poo about the Chicago Blackhawks playing outdoors seemingly every year, but I like the games and it breaks up the season even if they don’t win these games very often. The Hawks lost the game, but hockey is the winner once again when they get to be on the biggest stage of all of sports for one afternoon.

The Hawks usually lose these games, but they also usually win the big games in the Spring. Hopefully they find their game soon!

