Chicago Blackhawks: Is Ryan Hartman A Future Captain?

Blackhawks’ Future Captain Will Have Big Skates To Fill

The Chicago Blackhawks have been fortunate to have one of the best players in the NHL in Jonathan Toews, grace the organization with his skills and leadership for the entirety of his career so far. In the summer of 2008, Toews was named the youngest Captain in Blackhawks history, fourth youngest in NHL history after Connor McDavid‘s nomination this summer.

Since having the ‘C’ placed on his sweater, Toews has helped lead the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup Championships, won a Conn Smythe Award, a Frank J. Selke Award, and a Mark Messier Leadership award. But who’s counting, right?

It’s safe to say that when his time with the Blackhawks comes to a close, Toews will have left quite the mark on the franchise and his No. 19 will undoubtedly be hanging from the United Center rafters.

Future Options

It’s still uncertain when the time will come that Toews no longer plays in Chicago. His current contract has him with the organization until 2023, when he will be 35 years old and have played 16 NHL seasons, along with multiple deep Stanley Cup playoff runs and Olympic tournaments.

It will be a lot of hockey for a guy who already seems to be looking into what more life can offer him other than hockey. Check his social media, Toews is becoming quite the jet-setter and philanthropist.

When looking at who might be the next to wear the ‘C’ for the Blackhawks, it will be someone who will have to be able to match what Toews has done for the organization both on and off the ice. The task will be difficult, there are a few options already in the Blackhawks organization.

The Legacy – Patrick Kane

Speaking of players who will have their numbers in the rafters, Patrick Kane may or may not play with the Blackhawks longer than Jonathan Toews. It’s a simple fact that Toews and Kane are on pace to play the same amount of time with the Blackhawks with the same amount of playoff runs and Olympic tournaments.

It will be a lot of hockey played for another guy who will be 35 and have played 16 NHL seasons once his current contract is up in 2023.

Both players could get extensions between now and then or one could decide to hang up the skates earlier than the other. If Toews’ time with Chicago ends before Kane’s time does, the other face of the franchise could see himself becoming what I am calling a ‘Legacy Captain.’ Meaning, if Kane plays longer than Toews, his legacy will be honored and cemented with being named Captain of the Blackhawks.

While the most highly unlikely option, it would be a fitting way for Kane to finish his time with Chicago.

The Next Franchise Superstar – Alex DeBrincat

How about a fresh face in the organization, yet to make his debut with the Blackhawks like 2016 second-round draft pick Alex DeBrincat? Already making a huge name for himself in the Ontario Hockey League record books, DeBrincat’s future with the organization is one of the brightest since the likes of Kane and Toews.

Let’s say DeBrincat were to make his NHL debut with the Blackhawks next season, depending on when it would happen, he would be either 19 or 20 years old. By the time Toews’ current contract ends, DeBrincat would be 25 and could likely be on his second contract with the organization, if he pans out to be the kind of offensive threat he is projected to be.

This option looks to be the biggest ‘what if’ option, due to DeBrincat not even playing in the AHL or NHL yet.

There is a lot of potential for DeBrincat on the ice, and with the Erie Otters giving him a leadership role this season, his off the ice demeanor has been recognized to be influential among his peers, so that’s a good sign already. He could be the next face of the franchise, and could be a strong contender to be the next great Blackhawks Captain.

The Hometown Guy – Ryan Hartman

Then there is Illinois native, Ryan Hartman. There are a lot of factors that are in Hartman’s favor that make him look like the most likely player in the organization right now, to be the successor to Jonathan Toews as Blackhawks Captain. There are a number of intangibles that Hartman fits when looking at an NHL player who could be named a Captain.

The most prevalent that we have seen from Hartman so far is the willingness to do whatever the team needs on the ice to be successful as a group. We’ve seen already this season that Hartman is willing to get into puck battles in the corners, play tough in front of the net, kill penalties, and jump into the offensive rush when called upon.

Hartman’s game has always been a mix-bag of physicality and skill. Not the most imposing player at five-foot-eleven and 191-pounds, but Hartman rarely will back down from laying a big hit, or sticking up for a teammate in a scrum or fight. That is something that goes a long way when looking at players who will be able to get a locker room to go through a wall for them, as the saying goes.

Another thing Hartman has going for him is his tie to the community. Yes, he was born in South Carolina, but he grew up in West Dundee and played his youth hockey in Schaumburg, Crystal Lake, and with the Chicago Mission. Hartman grew up a Blackhawks fan and was drafted by his childhood favorite team in 2013 as a ‘local boy.’

Check It Out: Hartman Proving Better Value Than Shaw

Already making an impact with the Blackhawks in his first full season this year, Hartman has been looked at, along with Scott Darling and Vince Hinostroza, as a role-model for local Chicago-land youth players to look up to and think that one day they could also play for their local Blackhawks and follow the footsteps of guys like Hartman, Darling, Hinostroza, Chris Chelios, and Eddie Olczyk.

Finally, Hartman has found success at all levels of competition. He won a Gold Medal with Team USA in both the 2012 U18 World Junior Championships and the 2013 World Junior Championship, was named to the CHL Top Prospects game in 2013, and was named to the AHL All-Star team with the Rockford IceHogs last season. Anywhere Hartman has played, he has been at the top of the competition standards.

If Hartman’s time continues with the Blackhawks until 2023 and beyond, there is no doubt he will be a strong candidate to be the leader of the organization. At that point he will be 29 years old, going on 30. It’s a long time away still, and Hartman’s current entry-level deal ends after next season, but if he continues on the path he is now, there is little to show that he won’t be a key piece for the Blackhawks moving forward.

