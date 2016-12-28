Chicago Blackhawks Host Winnipeg Jets, Live Streaming, Predictions, And More

The Chicago Blackhawks limped into the Christmas break collecting just one point in their two home games before the break, but tonight they get a shot at revenge against the Winnipeg Jets whom they’ve lost to twice already this season.

The Chicago Blackhawks have surprisingly struggled against the Winnipeg Jets this season, but tonight they will be closer to full strength then they were before the break with the return of Artem Anisimov to the lineup.

Having Anisimov back in the lineup puts the “2nd line” back together even though Artemi Panarin has been scoring on a regular basis no matter who’s on the ice with him.

The real beneficiary could be Vinnie Hinostroza who according to morning skate lines is back on the wing which probably is a better role for him. The kids need to keep developing into regular producing roles before April rolls around. The bottom 6 and rolling 4 lines is very important as we witnessed last year with the Hawks only able to put out one real scoring line a night.

The Hawks get Anisimov back tonight, and they got Corey Crawford back Friday night and he looked just as good as he did when he left for his emergency appendectomy. The one constant for the Chicago Blackhawks this season besides injuries has been solid play in between the pipes no matter if it’s been Crawford or Scott Darling.

The Blackhawks will be looking to get past the 50 point plateau tonight with at least a point tonight against the Jets. Here are the listings for tonight’s game from the United Center.

Game Time-7:30pm

TV Listings-CSN Chicago

Radio Listings– WGN Radio

Live Streaming–CSN Live Stream

Radio Live Streaming– WGN Radio App

I was totally off on my predictions for the Ottawa Senators game thinking it would be a high scoring affair when it was from it, so on to tonight’s predictions.

Final Score Prediction

The Chicago Blackhawks offense regroups with some time off, and they dominate most of the contest and skate away with a 5-2 victory with Patrick Kane finally breaking out with 2 goals.

Three Stars Prediction

#3 Star- Dustin Byfuglien-1 goal 1 assist

#2 Star- Brent Seabrook– 2 assists

#1 Star- Patrick Kane– 2 goals 1 assist

What are your predictions for tonight’s game?

