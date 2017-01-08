Chicago Blackhawks Host Nashville Predators TV Listings, Predictions, And More

The Chicago Blackhawks host the Nashville Predators at the United Center tonight, The Hawks will be looking to win their 3rd straight game after a rocky start to the New Year.

The Chicago Blackhawks are on a very modest two game winning streak after winning some tight games this past week. That’s all it takes sometimes to get a streak going is a couple one goal games and some overtime wins to get momentum rolling in the right direction.

The Chicago Blackhawks biggest issue as of late is consistency scoring goals if you ask me. They seem to have settled down the penalty kill, and both Corey Crawford and Scott Darling have been sensational in net this season.

The offense struggles are because they haven’t really got anything consistently going on the bottom 2 lines. They can have some really good shifts, and every once in awhile score goal here and there, but they haven’t been able to be a solid third or 4th offensive scoring lines like the Chicago Blackhawks have had in the past.

This causes the top defenders to always be out there when the Patrick Kane/Artem Anisimov/Artemi Panarin line is out there. Even with the best defenseman in the NHL out there, this line can score, but they haven’t dominated like last year, because no other line is scoring for the Blackhawks.

Now if you are talking about disappointments, the Nashville Predators tonight’s opponents have been one in Smashville. After the P.K. Subban trade, everyone had them penciled in as the Central Division favorite, but if the playoffs started tonight they would be on the outside looking in.

They have the talent to win, they just haven’t put it together this season, so hopefully they won’t put it together until after tonight’s matchup. Here are the listings for tonight’s game from the United Center.

Game Time-6pm

TV Listings– WGN

Radio Listings– WGN Radio

Radio Live Streaming-WGN Radio App

On to the predictions, and we had the Carolina score correct just with the wrong team winning, you know the good guys, so on to tonight’s prediction!

Final Score Prediction

The Hawks seem to play good on these 6pm Sunday starts, so I’m going to predict a 4-1 Blackhawks victory with Marian Hossa getting the go ahead goal.

Three Stars Predictions

#3 Star- Corey Crawford- 34 saves

#2 Star- Jonathan Toews– 1 goal 1 assist

#1 Star- Duncan Keith– 3 assists

What is your predictions for tonight’s game?

