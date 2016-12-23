Chicago Blackhawks Host Colorado Avalanche, Live Streaming, Predictions, And More

The Chicago Blackhawks host their final game before the Christmas break tonight when the Colorado Avalanche visit the United Center.

The biggest news for the Chicago Blackhawks entering tonight’s game has to be the return of Corey Crawford to the lineup after missing the past few weeks due to his emergency appendectomy. Scott Darling did a stand up job replacing Crawford, but he looked like he was ready for a well deserved break from the action.

The injury bug seems to never leave the Chicago Blackhawks even with the return of Crawford to the lineup. Artem Anisimov was placed on injury reserve yesterday, and Marian Hossa will be out tonight but is considered day to day.

This is a lot of offense out of the lineup tonight with 30 of them (14 Anisimov, 16 Hossa) on the mend, but the Hawks now have Tanner Kero up and it will be fun to see how Ryan Hartman and Vinnie Hinostroza continue to progress this season as they transform from prospects to solid NHL players.

The Hawks are coming off their first defeat in a couple of weeks and they face a team in the Colorado Avalanche that are the worst in team offense and defense so hopefully this is the best present Santa could give the injury ridden Chicago Blackhawks especially a team that struggles on the powerplay.

The Avs should be a very exciting offensive team with Matt Duchene and Nathan MacKinnon, but though they have stars they are not a very good team. Legend Jarome Iginla is still on the team, but he’s not the scorer he was back in the glory years in Calgary. Hopefully the Chicago Blackhawks can keep their offense down for another night.

Here are some listings for tonight’s game from the U.C.

Game Time– 7:30pm

TV Listings– CSN-Chicago

Radio Listings– WGN Radio

Live Streaming– CSN Live Stream

Radio Live Streaming– WGN Radio App

With the predictions for the Senators game, I had it all wrong so it’s back to the drawing board for the AV’s game tonight.

Final Score Prediction

The Chicago Blackhawks behind the return of Corey Crawford skate away easily with a 4-0 win before the Christmas break with Jonathan Toews breaking his scoring slump.

Three Stars Predictions

#3 Star- Patrick Kane– 2 assists

#2 Star- Artemi Panarin– 1 goal 1 assist

#1 Star- Corey Crawford- 27 saves and a shutout

What are your predictions for tonight’s game?

