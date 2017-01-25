Chicago Blackhawks’ ‘All-Drafted Team’ Would Compete Annually

If the Chicago Blackhawks built their team strictly through the draft, they would still be perennial Cup contenders. Here’s what their lineup would look like without the help of free agency and the restrictions of today’s hard salary cap.

Throughout the last few seasons, many of us Chicago Blackhawks fans have tinkered with the roster during our free time trying to find the perfect lineup. Some of us have even played around with the salary cap number trying to do our best Stan Bowman impression.

As much as we would like to think we know all the answers, coach Joel Quenneville and GM Bowman make these hard decisions every day and have done a great job putting together winning teams in the salary cap era.

But what if there was no salary cap? What if the Blackhawks could afford to keep all of their draft picks? What if we could enjoy the Blackhawks winning the Stanley Cup without talking about who has to leave the team just days later?

I went back to the year 2000, which seems like a reasonable timeframe for players to still be playing in the league today (with the exception of Jaromir Jagr). I’m sure my “dream team” isn’t perfect, so I would love to hear your opinion of who I blatantly forgot or who should be removed from my lineup.

So without further ado, I’d like to introduce you to my Blackhawks’ “All Drafted Team.”

Centers

Jonathan Toews – Drafted in 2006, University of North Dakota Fighting Sioux

Why not start with the most decorated player on the team? Jonathan Toews was drafted third overall in 2006 behind Jordan Staal, who went to Pittsburgh, and Erik Johnson, who was drafted No. 1 overall by St. Louis.

It’s absolutely frightening to think that our archrivals could have drafted the Blackhawks’ captain. It’s even more frightening that the Penguins could have gone three deep with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Toews. Either way, I’m glad Toews landed in Chicago and became the captain of our beloved Blackhawks.

Kevin Hayes – Drafted in 2010, Boston College Eagles

I might get some heat on this pick, but Kevin Hayes was originally drafted to be that second-line center we always longed for.

But after some drama at Boston College and the trading away of his brother Jimmy Hayes, Kevin decided hitting the free agency market was the best opportunity for him. An issue that could have played a part in Hayes’ decision to leave Chicago was the lo jam in the top six that would have limited the playing time for the former first-round pick.

Dave Bolland – Drafted in 2004, London Knights

The Rat was one of the Blackhawks’ fan favorites. His reputation was getting under the skin of the NHL’s top players and he never disappointed.

Bolland‘s game-winning goal in Game 6 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Final was one of the most exciting moments in Blackhawks history, as the Blackhawks scored twice in 17 seconds to win their second Stanley Cup in four years. He’s the perfect checking-line centerman.

Marcus Kruger – Drafted in 2009, Sweden

Marcus Kruger has made a career here in Chicago killing penalties and grinding on the third and fourth lines. At only 186 pounds, Kruger makes up for his size with his effort and willingness to make the smart play.

His goal in the 2015 Western Conference finals against the Ducks in triple overtime was unbelievable. He’s played a major part in how the Blackhawks use bottom-six players productively instead of stocking the role with goons.

Wingers

Patrick Kane – Drafted in 2007, London Knights

Probably the most explosive player to put on the Blackhawks sweater the past two decades, reigning league MVP Patrick Kane has helped put Chicago on the map as one of the top hockey cities in the country.

Kane has had some off-the-ice issues, but the Blackhawks have stuck with him and he has seemed to turn things around. Nicknamed “Showtime,” there isn’t any other player I would rather have with the puck on his stick than Kane.

Brandon Saad – Drafted in 2011, Saginaw Spirit

Nicknamed “The Manchild,” Brandon Saad got to grow up very fast with the Blackhawks. His size and strength enabled him to showcase his skill and earned him a spot on the top line with Toews and Marian Hossa.

After he and the Blackhawks couldn’t reach an agreement in the 2015 offseason, Saad was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and there he signed a six-year, $36 million contract. The Blackhawks were lucky to replace him quickly with Artemi Panarin, but many of us wondered what could have been if he were able to stay.

Bryan Bickell – Drafted in 2004, Windsor Spitfires

Bickell‘s best moment came in Game 6 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Final, when he scored the game-tying goal in Boston with 1:16 seconds left in the third period.

Throughout his career in Chicago, he was never extremely productive but his physicality and hard wrist shot helped the Blackhawks win a lot of close games. His size and grit helped him earn a spot in this lineup.

Troy Brouwer – Drafted in 2004, Moose Jaw Warriors

Brouwer, like Bickell, is another power forward who could easily put you right through the glass. Brouwer came up through the Blackhawks’ system as a grinder but found a scoring touch toward the end of his time here in Chicago.

After he was traded following the 2010-11 season to Washington, he continued to score around 40 points per season, collecting powerplay points and playing on a line with Alex Ovechkin.

Andrew Shaw – Drafted 2011, Niagra IceDogs

“The Mutt” is what teammates called Andrew Shaw during his time in Chicago. A big fan favorite, Shaw earned his spot on the Blackhawks by bringing energy to the team in the form of hard hits and dropping the gloves.

At 5-foot-11 180 pounds, Shaw isn’t the most intimidating player on the ice, but he let his mouth do most of the work for him. Shaw played multiple positions and became moderately productive once he toned down the penalty minutes. He’s definitely someone you would want on your team.

Tuomo Ruutu – Drafted 2001, Finland

Ruutu had a really impressive rookie year, scoring 23 goals with 21 assists while playing all 82 games in 2004. He played in Chicago just four years before he moved on to playing in Carolina, where he had several good years as a Hurricane.

In his best season in 2010-11, Ruutu scored 57 points and again played all 82 games. His durability and production would earn him a spot on this team.

Teuvo Teravainen – Drafted 2012, Finland

Teravainen was another talented young prospect probably traded away too soon. Teravainen spent little time in the minors and helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2015. His vision and ability to distribute the puck on the powerplay were well matured for his age.

It’s unfortunate he was the centerpiece in a trade that got Bickell off the books. Teravainen is currently contributing to the youth resurgence in Carolina while the Hurricanes rebuild.

Ryan Hartman – Drafted 2013, Plymouth Whalers

With so many comparisons to Shaw, this season Ryan Hartman has proven he is more than just an energy guy. Hartman has done his best to stay out of the penalty box even though it seems like he is sometimes out for blood.

This season, he has shown to have some pretty good moves in the offensive zone and can lay out the occasional big hit when the situation calls for it.

Defensemen

Duncan Keith – Drafted in 2002, Michigan State Spartans

Where would the Blackhawks be without Duncan Keith? A shutdown No. 1 defenseman who can play in all situations. No wonder he’s won the Norris Trophy twice as the NHL’s top defenseman.

This one is a no-brainer. Plus, he has arguably one the of the best contracts in hockey.

Brent Seabrook – Drafted in 2003, Lethbridge Hurricanes

His goal in the Western Conference finals of 2013, Game 7, speaks for itself. Seabiscuit has been one of the most clutch Blackhawks over the past 10 seasons.

He would probably be a No. 1 defenseman in more than half of the other teams in the league. Seabrook has been reliable and made many great defensive plays that saved the Blackhawks from heartbreak.

Nicklas Hjalmarsson – Drafted 2005, Sweden

The Hammer. Ever since Brent Sopel retired in 2010, the Hammer has taken over as shot-blocking king. Hjalmarsson doesn’t produce that much but he makes up for it with his defense.

Every year we see Hammer dive in front of multiple pucks, grimacing in pain but staying on the ice until the whistle. Most of the time he doesn’t miss a shift. You need warriors like Hjalmarsson if you want to win in this league.

Dustin Byfuglien – Drafted in 2003, Brandon Wheat Kings

“My Goal is to make Byfuglien a household name.” Indeed he did. Byfuglien to this day remains a fan favorite for his big hits and heroic goals throughout the 2010 Stanley Cup run.

His battles with Flyers defenseman Chris Pronger intensified the series with every hit. Byfuglien made the switch to his natural position as a defenseman after he was traded to the Atlanta Thrashers (now Winnipeg Jets), but he hasn’t changed anything about his monstrous hits.

Stephen Johns – Drafted 2010, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

This was a player I was very excited to see put on a Blackhawks uniform, but he never did. Johns was part of the trade that sent Patrick Sharp to the Dallas Stars in an attempt to create cap space after the 2015 season.

Johns is a big player at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, and would have been great for the Blackhawks’ blue line. His physicality would have made him an instant fan favorite.

Adam Clendening – Drafted 2011, Boston University Terriers

Clendening was an interesting prospect because he spent a lot of time in the minors. A lot of people thought he was next in line for a shot at the NHL since he was so productive with the Rockford IceHogs until he was traded to the Canucks in 2014.

Since then, he has bounced around and now plays for the New York Rangers.

Goaltenders

Corey Crawford – Drafted in 2003, Moncton Wildcats

I will be the first to admit that I never had a lot of faith in Corey Crawford. I didn’t like that he stopped the difficult shots but let in the easy ones. It made me think he was mentally soft and unfocused.

When he was signed a six-year, $36 million deal, I thought the ’Hawks were in a world of trouble. Turns out he is mentally tough and has a pretty good contract now after two Stanley Cups. I wouldn’t prefer any other goalie for my team than Crawford.

Craig Anderson – Drafted in 2001, Guelph Storm

Anderson was drafted by the ’Hawks but didn’t become successful until his years with the Avalanche and Senators.

Anderson is a Park Ridge, Ill., native and comes back home during the offseason to hold goalie camps for local kids. Anderson has been a solid goalie in the NHL for many years and would serve as a great backup to Crawford.

This article originally appeared on