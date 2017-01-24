Chicago Blackhawks Acquire Michael Latta In Minor Trade

Many seem to believe the Chicago Blackhawks will make another trade-deadline splash, but they made a tiny drop in the trade pool first

In case you missed it over the weekend, the Chicago Blackhawks made a trade with the Los Angeles Kings. The Blackhawks sent defenseman Cameron Schilling to the Kings for forward Michael Latta. This was a trade of two former Washington Capitals prospects.

Both Schilling and Latta began their careers as members of the Capitals organization. Schilling was an undrafted free agent out of Miami University. He spent 2011-15 with the Capitals. He appeared in six NHL games, recording zero points and four penalty minutes in.

This was a trade that did not move the needle one bit. Everyone expects the Blackhawks to acquire a top-line left winger to play with Jonathan Toews.

Not a Schilling left

Schilling was acquired by the by the Blackhawks as a free agent in 2015. He did not appear in a NHL with the Blackhawks, spending his entire tenure with the organization in Rockford with the IceHogs.

He appeared in 113 games at Rockford, recording 39 points. According to Scott Powers of the Athletic, Schilling was traded because of the depth in the Blackhawks organization.

At the NHL level, the Blackhawks have Trevor Van Riemsdyk and Michael Kempny as young defensemen. The IceHogs currently have Ville Pokka, Viktor Svedberg, Nolan Valleau, Robin Norell and Erik Gustafsson. Gustafsson has been a healthy scratch of late.

In return, the Blackhawks get Latta. Latta was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the third round of the 2009 draft.

After signing with Predators, he spent the majority of his time in the organization with the Milwaukee Admirals. In 122 games with the Admirals, he racked up 23 goals, 40 assists and 286 penalty minutes.

Latta was traded to the Washington Capitals in a lopsided deal. Latta and Martin Erat went to Washington for Filip Forsberg. In Washington, Latta got his NHL chance.

He appeared in 113 NHL games in two seasons. He recorded four goals and 13 assists with 130 penalty minutes. After not being offered a contract by the Capitals in the most recent offseason, Latta signed with the L.A. Kings. He was a member of the Ontario Reign before being traded to the Blackhawks organization.

Scouts say that Latta is a feisty forward with a solid two-way game.

This trade will not do anything to help the NHL roster. If injury befalls anyone on the NHL roster, Latta comes up and play fourth-line minutes. For now, Latta will continue to play AHL minutes.

