Carolina Hurricanes Weekly Links: Trouble getting over the Hump

This week’s Carolina Hurricanes’ links runs the gamut

Well after three losses in a row, the Carolina Hurricanes should feel very fortunate. They are still only one point behind the Philadelphia Flyers with one game in hand. The Flyers lost to the New Jersey Devils last night 4-1 and maintained the status quo. I would poke a little fun at the Flyers if the Hurricanes weren’t also winless against one of the worst teams in the NHL. It seems like the Devils want to ruin everybody else’s season along with their own.

Cam Ward finally got a night off last night. Bill Peters made additional lineup changes by benching Teravainen, Hanifin, and Tennyson. Teravainen should return next game, but I’m not so sure about Hanifin and Tennyson. One of the two could sit seeing as how Dahlbeck wasn’t a complete disaster. Well, Dahlbeck wasn’t a complete disaster in comparison to Ryan Murphy Ok, enough talk about last night let’s move on to the links!

The Best Stories this Side of the Mississippi

This article is one of many of the feel-good stories surrounding the Carolina Hurricanes’ franchise this season. Doctors diagnosed Bryan Bickell with Multiple Sclerosis earlier this season, but recently he has been seen on the ice in a non-contact jersey. This piece details his whole ordeal with the disease from its diagnosis to today.

Of course, another way to get me to link to one of your articles is writing about how great Jordan Staal is. The guys over at Calm Before the Storm did just that so I am duty bound to link to it. I don’t how many times I have to yell this at people, but I will continue to do so until I either am hoarse or they agree with me. I have a lifetime supply of Ricola cough drops so let’s do this.

The guys over at Canes and Coffee did a great job writing about the status of the Charlotte Checkers. I wish I had more time to cover them myself, but unfortunately, I don’t. Which is why I’m glad there is other great coverage like this I can link to. I still think Phil DiGuiseppe deserves a spot up in Raleigh but I’m happy he is succeeding down in Charlotte.

And last, but not least, it’s my weekly article on hockey statistics. The week Ryan Stimson over at Hockey Graphs has compiled his passing data to show that his expected Primary Points are a better predictor of goals than points and shots. It’s a lot more complicated than I can wrap up in a couple of sentences, but it is a very interesting read. Hopefully, I can get some graphs up here soon to show what players on the Carolina Hurricanes do best in this new metric.

