Carolina Hurricanes Weekly Links: Back at the Bottom Again

Losses to the Washington Capitals and the L. A. Kings extend the Carolina Hurricanes losing streak

Yeah, remember a couple weeks ago when the Carolina Hurricanes sat a point back of a playoff spot with two games in hand? Well, a five-game losing streak has put those dreams to rest and now the Hurricanes sit in a four-way tie for the last place in the Eastern Conference and are seven points out of a playoff spot. During the losing streak, Cam Ward reverted back to his normal play

and posted a .841% in his last five games.

Also in that five-game span, Carolina watched several teams jump ahead of them most notably the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, and the New York Islanders? I definitely didn’t see that one coming. The Canes are getting beat by a bunch of overpaid fourth liners being carried by Jon Tavares if that’s not a sad picture I don’t know what is.

But it’s not all doom and gloom though as the Hurricanes still have some routes back to the playoffs. First is the game against the Flyers on January 31st wich a regulation win results in a four-point swing. A win there puts the Canes five points out with two games in hand; while not as good as earlier it means it’s not quite time to completely write the team off. Ok now on to the stories for this week.

All the Stories Fit to Print

It’s a day that ends in why that means the Quebec media starts asking questions about when they are going to get a team. Of course, since there is only really one team up for sale in the NHL that means the Carolina Hurricanes are their target. This time they actually got a question through to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who unequivocally said that the Hurricanes are not moving. And for my part I believe him, and not because I trust Bettman, but because the money just isn’t there. Relocating just isn’t in the interests of the NHL and until that changes Carolina will have a team.

On a more positive note, the NHL released their top 100 players list for the NHL Centennial celebrations. While there were a lot of notable snubs, one they got right was the inclusion of Ron Francis. We also spoke about him when we did our list of top ten Hurricanes of all time and you’ll never guess where we put him! Ok, it was number one but still check out the list if you haven’t.

Canes and Coffee wrote a good article updating the play of the Carolina Hurricanes goalie prospects. Carolina has a lot of prospects between the pipe but the main questions are if any of them are NHL caliber goaltenders. Right now it’s just too hard to say.

Adding more fuel to the fire about trading Matt Duchene, the Avalanche let slip what they are asking in return for the 25-year-old center. The baseline is a top four defenseman, a top prospect, and a first-round draft pick with rumors that the Avalanche will be wanting more as well. That’s a steep price for any team to pay.

