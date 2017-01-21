Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Quick Recap

That game never happened.

Thirteen different Penguins, lead by Conor Sheary, appeared in the box score as the Penguins put on a clinic in a 7-1 routing of the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes (21-17-7) came out swinging in the first period, recording the game’s first six shots. However, Trevor Daley gave Pittsburgh (29-11-5) the lead 12:31 into the first period on an unassisted goal. It was all downhill from there for the Hurricanes. Carolina would go on to lose their second straight game in front of a crowd of 17,312.

Pittsburgh scored four goals in the second period on the backs of Carl Hagelin, Conor Sheary, Chris Kunitz, and Phil Kessel. As a result of the scoring flurry, the Hurricanes came unraveled. Cam Ward had his worst outing of the season. The twelve-year veteran posted an embarrassing .829 save percentage, stopping only 34 of Pittsburgh’s 41 shots. Ward, showing his frustration, earned a roughing penalty in the third by punching Patric Hornqvist.

Cam Ward channeling his inner Carey Price tonight pic.twitter.com/3lDsbZFcpc — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 21, 2017

Jeff Skinner took two penalties in the tilt. He, along with Teuvo Teravainen, would be benched for the entire third period. Viktor Stalberg scored the Hurricanes’ lone goal with 12:51 left in the game. It was his eighth of the season. Carolina’s power play woes continued as they did not convert on any of their three opportunities. The young team was outshot 41-28.

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (30-10-4) tomorrow at Nationwide Arena. It will be the third and final meeting between the two teams this season. Tomorrow will determine the series winner as both teams have beat each other on their home ice. After tonight’s humiliating loss, expect Carolina to come out swinging tomorrow.

