Carolina Hurricanes Stories: The Best Articles from around the Web

Another Sunday another article full of stories about everybody’s favorite hockey team the Carolina Hurricanes

This Sunday is one of great celebration. The Flyers lost last night while the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Islanders 7-4. With the results of those games that puts the Canes one point out of a playoff spot with two games in hand on the Flyers. If one wants to go by points percentages though well lets look:

Yeah that’s right. If going by points percentages, the more accurate way to look at records, then the Carolina Hurricanes are officially in the playoffs. All this comes from winning their last four games at home and winning five of their last six. And another loss by the Flyers today against the Capitals would put the Canes in an even better position.

On to the links!

Our first article details the day that Chase Bass spent with the Hurricanes for his Make-a-Wish. The Carolina Hurricanes went out of their way to make the young man feel welcome including signing him to a one day contract. Why is somebody cutting onions in this dusty room full of pollinating flowers? I think it’s time to move onto the next link

It’s well known my opinion on Hurricanes defenseman Noah Hanifin. But in the interest of letting both sides of the story have a voice, I’ve decided to link a story here by Jonathan Wagner over at the new blog Calm Before The Storm. I still think he’s wrong but is a well-written rebuttal to my earlier piece on Hanifin, and you should check it out along with the rest of the site.

Up next, it seems like some of the Hurricanes players decided to play a trick on Ryan Murphy earlier this week. It involved filling his car full of styrofoam packing peanuts and hilarity ensued. Murphy is also intent for payback so if you have any ideas send them to him on twitter @ryanmurphy24.

Canes and Coffee crew wrote a great piece on the Carolina Hurricanes future cap implications and what that means in regards to the expansion draft. As always this site has great content and you should make it part of your daily Hurricanes reading

Lastly, Connor T. over at Hockey Graphs did a great dive into how coaches affect their teams shots during their tenure. This article focuses on the Metropolitan division and has a great graph showing the effect of individual coaches on the Hurricanes’ offensive performances

This article originally appeared on