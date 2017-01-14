Carolina Hurricanes Stat Review: Salting the Slugs

Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres to extend their win streak to 3

The Carolina Hurricanes old nemesis of losing returned to the PNC arena last night. I’m sure the team and their fans wish to forget this event. The Sabres jumped out to an early lead but afterward, it was all Hurricanes for the rest of the game. Other than Cam Ward’s mysterious puck flub in the second period, the Hurricanes played almost flawless hockey. While things looked good on the ice, let’s see if the stats back things up our good ole fashioned eye test

Shots

Buffalo definitely had the edge in the first periods in terms shots and shots on goal. It was not surprised they scored first because they were really bringing it to the Hurricanes who looked lost out on the ice. The 1st period ended with Buffalo hanging onto their one goal lead. The second period was a different story though as the Canes came to life and would score three unanswered goals. The shots were about even for both teams, but the main difference was the Hurricanes shots found the back of the net.

Shots Differentials

The fourth line wasn’t so hot but that shouldn’t come as a surprise. What is surprising is Pesce’s fall from up top with Slavin. Reports stated he was a little under the weather so maybe that could have something to do with it but still it wasn’t one of his best games. Hanifin and Tennyson with another negative differential game as well.

Shots and Expected Goals Plots

I don’t think people appreciate just how good Jordan Staal is at hockey. He doesn’t put up some of the better stats of a two-way center like a Toews or a Kopitar, but both of those guys were on much better teams in the last few season. We see here once again how much Staal drives the offense on the team. One has to look no further than the recent surge in scoring from Brock McGinn and Elias Lindholm in the past couple games to see Staal’s effect on his teammates.

