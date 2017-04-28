Carolina Hurricanes Make Deal in the Middle of the Playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes Have Pulled Off a Nice Deal With the Chicago Blackhawks Today, Acquiring Goaltender Scott Darling for a Third Round Draft Pick in 2017.

Originally selected 153rd overall in the 2007 NHL Draft by the Phoenix Coyotes, Scott Darling spent a total of three seasons in the AHL for Hamilton, Milwaukee, and Rockford before making his jump to the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks, and now he’s off to the Carolina Hurricanes.

During his career in the AHL Darling put up 27 wins, 14 losses, four overtime losses, and eight shutouts. These numbers definitely played a part in him being called up to the NHL for Chicago. In his first season in the NHL, Darling played a total of 14 games earning a 9-4-0 record along with a 1.94 goals-against-average and a .936 save percentage with one shutout.

In his second year with the Blackhawks in 2015-16, Darling would have a rather average season. He earned a record of 12-8-4 with a 2.58 goals-against-average and a .915 save percentage and again posting just a single shutout. This season Darling jumped up to 32 games played earning himself a record of 18-5-5 with a 2.34 goals-against-average and a .924 save percentage, but this time managed two shutouts. He’s often been compared to the man he was playing behind in Chicago, Corey Crawford for having a similar stance and the way he sees the ice. So Carolina definitely got themselves a solid goaltender who is meant to be a number one.

The draft pick heading to Chicago is a third round selection that was originally Ottawa’s. It’s a third round selection which sorta baffles the mind because Scott Darling is a top tier backup and perennial starter, he’s worth a lot more than that, so the Hurricanes definitely came out on top of this one.

Another thing to point out is the fact that Vegas may have troubles now picking him up in the expansion draft. Carolina has to sign him before July 1st or he becomes a free agent but they will likely do that and allow either Cam Ward or Eddie Lack go for the pickings, either way, they just got a lot strong in net.

