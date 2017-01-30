Carolina Hurricanes’ Justin Faulk Helps the Metropolitian Division at All-Star Weekend

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk and the Metropolitan Division were victorious in the 3 on 3 All-Star Game tournament.

Third time is a charm. At his third All-Star Game, Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk put together his best All-Star performance of his career. As a part of Team Metropolitan, Faulk managed to grab 4 assists and even score a goal in two games of 3 vs 3 action. Disclaimer, this article contains mild sarcasm.

In the first game, Team Metro beat Team Atlantic 10-6. Of the 10 goals scored, Faulk contributed assists on 3 of them. A couple were nice passes. His second assist of the day came when Faulk cycled around the boards and shoveled a backhanded pass into the slot to Sidney Crosby. Crosby did what you’d expect and finished beautifully. Faulk’s third assist was part of glorious passing sequence between Crosby, Ovechkin, and Justin. Clearly Faulk was carrying his line mates.

In the championship game against Team Pacific, Faulk got on the board with maybe the best goal of his career. With his patented point shot wrister, he perfectly shot it off of Connor McDavid’s stick. The purposeful ricochet sent the puck into the bottom corner. True genius at work from Justin Faulk.

It wasn’t all peachy for Faulk though. His hustle on defense was suspect. Just take a look at his apathy on Team Pacific’s 2 on 1 in the championship. Luckily, Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky bailed him out.

In all seriousness, this All-Star Game was definitely the most memorable for Faulk, whose previous appearances were incredibly brief cameos. This time around, he got to skate with Crosby and Ovi, put up some points, and even get coaching advice from the Great One.

His team’s success in the tournament wasn’t just for fun of it either. Team Metro went home with a check for 1 million dollars. Split 11 ways, Faulk goes home with about $91,000. That’s a good day at the office. For his service to the Canes over the years, Faulk deserves a nice bonus.

Even if you were of the opinion Faulk shouldn’t be at the All-Star Game this year, it is always fun seeing the guy out there with some truly exceptional players. It would be nice to see a fresh Hurricanes face in the 2018 edition, but Faulk is a great ambassador for Carolina. As the Canes player with the most All-Star appearances, Faulk deserves to recognized as an elite defender in this league and a cornerstone for the Hurricanes going forward.

