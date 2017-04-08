Carolina Hurricanes’ Bryan Bickell to retire after season’s final two games

The emotional week for Carolina Hurricanes forward Bryan Bickell continued on Saturday.

Bickell, who is battling multiple sclerosis and returned to the NHL this week, told NHL.com he plans to retire.

“I’ve made the decision with my family that I’m going to call it quits, so it’s just these last two games,” said Bickell, who will play at home against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday and at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

“From where I was at my peak to where I am now, there’s a difference in my game. I don’t think I will ever get back to that point with the circumstances. For the last couple months, from where I was mentally and physically to where I am now, it’s a big change. I’m just happy to finish up here and move on.”

Earlier in the day, the forward was speaking at an MS charity walk in North Carolina when he received quite a surprise.

Bryan Bickell speaking to the crowd at the MS Walk pic.twitter.com/Uji0UBJ0RO — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) April 8, 2017

His Hurricane teammates, en masse, came to the event in shirts that read “Bickell Brave” on the front and had his name and number “29” on the back.

Bickell surprised by all his teammates in "Bickell Brave" shirts pic.twitter.com/UM3iXfhPnQ — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) April 8, 2017

Coach Bill Peters was especially moved, shedding tears while hugging his player.

Bill Peters, in tears, hugging Bickell. Emotional moment pic.twitter.com/8JUFFkiFm4 — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) April 8, 2017

The emotions carried over from the team’s morning skate.

Per NHL.com

“You guys have got to meet him and know him. You know what he’s all about,” Peters said.

Peters tried to compose himself. He ended up walking away choked up, but not before saying, “He’s a man’s man and he’s a pro’s pro, and he’s unbelievably brave.”

Bickell, 31, played on Chicago’s Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2010, ’13 and ’15 before being traded to the Hurricanes in 2016.

The team will wear “29” stickers on its helmets during the final two games.

The event came days after Bickell returned to the Hurricanes and spoke about how emotional his return to the team and NHL was.